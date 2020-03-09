Banned advisers still working in advice: FPA

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has revealed it is aware of banned financial advisers still working in the advice industry.

As part of the government's proposed legislation to implement the recommendations from the Royal Commission, a new protocol will apply to financial advisers which will require reference checks to be conducted.

The FPA has released its submission on the proposed legislation, in which it suggests the reference checking should go further than just looking at those financial advisers giving personal advice.

"The FPA has clear examples of financial advisers who have been banned from providing financial advice by ASIC who move into management overseeing the provision of financial advice by employed or authorised financial advisers of the licensee," it said.

The FPA is recommending that the reference checking and information sharing protocol the government wants to introduce be extended to include more than just those providing personal advice to retail clients.

The FPA wants to see the new measures applied to those employed or authorised by AFSLs to provide general advice, those with the responsibility or ability to influence the advice process and management and directorships including responsible managers.

It pointed to evidence from the Royal Commission which showed potential misconduct in relation to AFSL representatives providing general advice, directors, management and other AFSL employees.

"The FPA notes that Commissioner Hayne identified cultural, behavioural and misconduct issues by other participants in the financial services industry such as product providers including insurers and superannuation entities," the submission said.

"Like all industries, there is also mobility in the financial services industry whether individuals may move across the sectors within financial services.

"The FPA suggest consideration should be given to extending the principles of the reference checking requirement to all AFSLs."