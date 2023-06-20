Bank of England launches first system- wide stress test

The Bank of England (BoE) overnight launched its first system-wide stress test to understand the behaviours of banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in volatile financial markets.

Recent chaos across UK markets has led to the system-wide exploratory scenario (SWES) exercise which aims to review shocks that prompted the instability.

The BoE said large banks, insurers, central counterparties, and a variety of funds including pension funds, hedge funds, and funds managed by asset managers, will be included in the review.

"This reflects the wide range of institutions engaged in UK financial markets," it said.

"Participants will be actively engaged in both the design and execution of the exercise."

The BoE explained that recent events have shown that market-based finance has been increasingly prone to sudden liquidity stresses during periods of market volatility.

It used the example of the March 2020 "dash for cash," which saw investors sell off assets to obtain cash following pandemic paranoia, as well as the adverse gilt dynamics which occurred in September 2022 and required bank intervention.

The BoE said the exercise aims to enhance understanding of the risks to and from NBFIs, and the behaviour of NBFIs and banks in stress, including what drives that behaviour. It will also investigate how these behaviours and market dynamics can amplify shocks in markets and potentially bring about risks to UK financial stability.

Deputy governor for financial stability Jon Cunliffe explained the bank regularly runs scenario exercises with a variety of firms.

"The launch of this exercise will provide valuable insight into the system-wide dynamics for banks and non-banks following a severe but plausible stress to financial markets," he said.

Participants will be asked to evaluate the impact of a severe but plausible stress to global financial markets and consider what actions they would take in response to the scenario, with a focus on behaviours in UK financial markets, the BoE said.

The bank further explained it will then seek to understand the collective actions and responses of these firms and how they might amplify the initial stress in UK financial markets.

"For instance, if a common response to the scenario is for participants to sell the same asset, then fire sale-type dynamics may occur, which can only be understood by taking a system-wide perspective," it said.

Working closely with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Pensions Regulator, the BoE will bring together data and information from various parts of the financial system to develop system-wide and sector-specific insights.

"The exercise is not a test of the resilience of the individual firms participating. Published materials will not provide information on any individual firms," the BoE commented.

"The system-wide exploratory scenario markets of focus include the gilt market, gilt repo market, sterling corporate bond market and associated derivative markets."

The BoE concluded the exercise will improve the understanding of how markets operate under stress, while supporting efforts to address vulnerabilities in the domestic market-based financial (MBF) system and help in contributions to ongoing international policy work.

A full list of participants and details of the stress scenario will be posted later in the year with a final report to be released in 2024.

This will "include the system-wide findings, implications for the SWES markets of focus, and any conclusions for [our] assessment of risks to UK financial stability."