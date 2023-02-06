AZ NGA buys stake in Melbourne advice firm

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has expanded its Victorian footprint, partnering with accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys.

McLean Delmo Bentleys employs approximately 90 staff across wealth management, accounting, and auditing.

As part of the Bentleys Network, the business also has over 2000 clients.

The deal follows shortly after AZ NGA bought a stake in another Melbourne-based firm, SCM Financial Group.

"For AZ NGA, there are only two reasons to enter into a strategic partnership: capability and capacity," AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said.

"McLean Delmo Bentleys offers both. They are a clear leader in the mid-tier accounting space, and this is a significant and important deal for us."

Barrett added: "This business has been around for over 50 years; it has a great reputation and rock-solid foundations but it still maintains a strong appetite for growth and is looking to the future."

Meanwhile, McLean Delmo Bentleys chair John Delmo said the group's strategic partnership with AZ NGA presented opportunities to build a national household accounting and advice brand, invest technology solutions, and enhance its client value proposition and employee value proposition.

"It also presented an opportunity to accelerate growth through mergers and acquisitions," Delmo said.

In the last seven years, McLean Delmo Bentleys has made five acquisitions, including three in 2022.

"With AZ NGA, we're in an even stronger position to attract accounting, advice and wealth management businesses," he said.