Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AZ NGA buys stake in Melbourne advice firm

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 6 FEB 2023   12:29PM

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has expanded its Victorian footprint, partnering with accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys.

McLean Delmo Bentleys employs approximately 90 staff across wealth management, accounting, and auditing.

As part of the Bentleys Network, the business also has over 2000 clients.

The deal follows shortly after AZ NGA bought a stake in another Melbourne-based firm, SCM Financial Group. 

"For AZ NGA, there are only two reasons to enter into a strategic partnership: capability and capacity," AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said.

"McLean Delmo Bentleys offers both. They are a clear leader in the mid-tier accounting space, and this is a significant and important deal for us."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Barrett added: "This business has been around for over 50 years; it has a great reputation and rock-solid foundations but it still maintains a strong appetite for growth and is looking to the future."

Meanwhile, McLean Delmo Bentleys chair John Delmo said the group's strategic partnership with AZ NGA presented opportunities to build a national household accounting and advice brand, invest technology solutions, and enhance its client value proposition and employee value proposition.

"It also presented an opportunity to accelerate growth through mergers and acquisitions," Delmo said.

In the last seven years, McLean Delmo Bentleys has made five acquisitions, including three in 2022.

"With AZ NGA, we're in an even stronger position to attract accounting, advice and wealth management businesses," he said.

Read more: McLean Delmo BentleysAZ Next Generation AdvisoryJohn DelmoPaul BarrettSCM Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AZ NGA appoints chief financial officer
AZ NGA buys stake in SCM Financial Group
AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake
Certe acquires Genesis Financial Partners
AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer
AZ NGA acquires regional advice firm
AZ NGA takes stake in boutique
M&As to create super advice firms
AZ NGA acquires two advice practices
Specialist advice businesses optimal: Barrett

Editor's Choice

Maple-Brown Abbott veteran leaves after 27 years

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:36PM
After almost three decades at the investment firm, head of Asia Pacific equities Geoff Bazzan has announced his retirement.

AZ NGA buys stake in Melbourne advice firm

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has expanded its Victorian footprint, partnering with accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys.

More DASS complainants flock to AFCA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The number of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services complainants continues to grow as more former clients have come forward to the financial complaints body for potential compensation.

Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:59AM
Mercer has called for a fairer superannuation tax system, particularly for lower-income earners and women in its pre-budget submission.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.