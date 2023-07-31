AZ NGA acquires stake in Sydney advice firm

AZ NGA has acquired an economic interest of 42% in Foster Raffan iPlan, to support the business in its growth and expansion endeavours.

Based in North Sydney, Foster Raffan iPlan specialises in wealth management and retirement planning and is led by principals Daniel Molesworth and Robert Wood.

Its establishment came in mid-2021, resulting from the merger of advisory firms Foster Raffan and iPlan.

During a time when advice businesses require more support than ever, Molesworth mentioned that the acquisition presents an opportunity to join a large, dynamic community of advisers, accountants, and business leaders.

He added the strategic partnership with AZ NGA will also grant the firm access to added capability, capacity, and scale advantages.

"Advice businesses today need more support than ever to continue growing and improving the services they offer to clients," said Molesworth.

"We recognised that, in order to achieve our goals, we needed to get bigger and more efficient so we wanted a partner that could help us drive business improvements, negotiate sharper rates and service level agreements, and invest for the future."

Meanwhile, AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett explained the firm had been tracking Foster Raffan iPlan's progress since 2021.

"I have known Daniel and Robert independently for many years and I have been impressed by how they have been able to build their respective businesses and then link up to form Foster Raffan iPlan and really take that business forward," he said.

In addition to this, Barrett said businesses and entrepreneurs who are passionate about their clients and have a clear vision for the future are attractive to AZ NGA.

"Importantly, Daniel and Robert understand AZ NGA's mission and purpose to become Australia's leading professional advisory group and want to be part of it," he concluded.