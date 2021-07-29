NEWS
Superannuation

Aware Super, VISSF merger to proceed

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 JUL 2021   12:49PM

After four months of due diligence, the two super funds have confirmed they will merge before the end of the year.

In a joint statement, Aware Super and the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF) said the merger will create the largest super provider for the primary and secondary education sector.

VISSF was founded in 1958 by a group of female teachers. The fund was then known as the Victorian Girls' Schools Association Superannuation Fund and "fought for all women who needed an option that wasn't their husband's bank account".

Later renamed to VISSF, the fund has about $900 million in funds under management and is currently home to about 6700 members. Today, around 75% of members are female teachers.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said the fund is delighted to have reached a formal agreement.

"VISSF and Aware Super have all of the ingredients of a successful merger. It is a great responsibility for Aware Super to carry on the incredible legacy established by VISSF's passionate and progressive founders more than 60 years ago," she said.

"Through this merger we look forward to building on our leading offering for members in the independent and public education sector, and providing them with the right financial education, advice, guidance and support to enable them to achieve a better financial future."

Likewise, VISSF chair Peter Sharples said the merger is a continuation of the funds' efforts to always put members interests first.

"With increasing regulatory reform and growing trustee obligations, we recognise the importance and advantage of scale and size in the current environment," he said.

The extensive due diligence, commenced in March, confirmed VISSF members would benefit across investment choice, fees and returns, Sharples said.

"It was of absolute importance we partnered with a fund that would embrace our incredible history, align with our values and continue our efforts of fiercely pursuing better retirement outcomes for all our members - and Aware Super delivers on this," he added.

Stewart flagged that Aware continues to search for merger partners, believing size and scale matters.

"By leveraging economies of scale, we are able to continue to provide our members with top-10 performance, low fees, and just as importantly, the financial advice, education, service and support they need to feel confident in their retirement," she said.

