Aware Super rolls out adviser portal

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 14 SEP 2023   12:02PM

Aware Super has launched a new portal for financial advisers as part of its digital transformation project.

Adviser Portal can view their client dashboards, change investment options, manage client contributions, and track actions requested on behalf of clients.

Advisers can also request a withdrawal benefit quote and view clients' Centrelink payment schedules.

More functionalities are due to be rolled out, including the ability to set up new accounts for clients.

Aware Super head of business development Natalie Jarvis said the portal "has transformed the way independent financial advisers (IFAs) interact with the fund, setting a new standard for profit-to-member funds in providing seamless functionality and ease of use".

"This has changed the proposition for IFAs, simplifying transactions, communication processes and other tasks and putting invaluable information at their fingertips to help them provide that outstanding service," Jarvis said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Aware has some 1.1 million members and $157 billion in assets under management as at June.

"We see time and again how the right advice at the right time has a life-changing effect on our members, and we're doing everything in our power to ensure that advice is as accessible as it can be, and to support those who provide it," he said.

"We pride ourselves on not only being one of Australia's best-performing super funds, but also being super helpful - to our IFA partners, just as we are to our members and employers. The new Adviser Portal is a wonderful example of how we're being just that."

The fund recently took 100% ownership of Oak Tree Group, positioning itself as a significant owner of retirement living assets in Australia while also increasing its global presence in the living sector to $5 billion.

