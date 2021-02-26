Aware Super rejigs MySuper option

The $140 billion superannuation fund is changing its MySuper lifecycle option from two stages to 11.

About 85% of Aware Super's accumulation members are in the MySuper lifecycle option. It was one of the first superannuation funds to move its default superannuation product product from single strategy (which uses same asset allocation for members of all age) to lifecycle ( where members' asset allocation changes with age) in 2015.

Aware packages its MySuper product from three multi-asset options: high growth (only 1.2% in defensive assets, based on current asset allocation), growth (12.3% in defensive assets at current asset allocation) and balanced growth (26.3% defensive assets).

So far, the fund has divided its MySuper product into two stages: members up to 59 years of age who are invested in Aware's multi-asset growth option (12.3% defensive) and members 60 years and over who are invested in balanced growth option (26.3% defensive).

Effective June 2021, Aware will move its MySuper products from two age-based stages to 11 stages.

All Aware MySuper members up to age of 55 will go into the multi-asset high growth option. Those above 65 will be invested in the balanced growth option.

The middle range (56 to 64 years) will be invested via a mix of Aware's three multi-asset options. For this cohort, Aware has put in nine stages, where it will change the member's asset allocation on their birthday, eventually taking them from about 97.8% growth assets at 55 years old to about 73.7% by their 65th birthday, as per current asset allocation levels.

Aware Super group executive, member growth Peter Chun told Financial Standard that, historically, Aware has used a much more simplistic approach but now it wants to create a smoother path in de-risking members' superannuation savings as they age, as well as allow them to take more growth exposure when they are younger.

"It's not about the expected uptake in return...We have to demonstrate it is in members best interest and our modelling supports that fact that for a 45-year-old, they are likely to have $16,000 better off [after fees] when they retire than under the current structure," Chun said.

He said a 25 or 30-year-old Aware member would end up with $30,000 higher retirement balance with the new lifestage approach.

The new MySuper stages will mean a change in fees. For members whose allocation to growth assets increases, fees will too. But Chun says, on a post-fee basis, they will still have higher returns.

VicSuper, which merged with Aware, runs its MySuper as single strategy. Aware plans to merge VicSuper MySuper into the newly-rejigged lifecycle option in 2022.

Lifecyle MySuper products first hit the shelves about seven years ago. They aimed to solve Australians' low engagement with their superannuation savings by automatically de-risking members' investment portfolio progressively as they aged.

They were embraced by retail superannuation funds. However, many industry funds stayed away from and largest ones like AustralianSuper, UniSuper and Hostplus have stayed away.

At September end, there were 25 lifecycle MySuper products. Of this, 14 were from retail funds, four from public sector funds, five from industry funds and two from corporate funds.

Since then, Maritime Super and Tasplan has gone back to running their MySuper products as single strategy, with Tasplan citing higher admin cost of lifecycle as one of the reasons for the reversal.

"We are absolutely committed [to lifecycle MySuper].There is no doubt in our mind that a 25-year-old should be invested difficulty to a 60-year-old," Chun said, adding admin fees won't increase after the change.