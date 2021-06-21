Aware Super, MIRA acquisition progresses

The Foreign Investments Review Board (FIRB) has approved the $4.6 billion acquisition of Vocus by a consortium made up of Aware Super and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA).

The consortium's bid values Vocus at $5.50 per share, which is a 31.8% premium to the 1-month VWAP prior to the offer. There is also a $35 million break fee payable by Vocus.

The FIRB approval is the first step in progressing the acquisition as it remains subject to shareholder approval, court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary conditions as outlined in the scheme implementation deed.

The Vocus board continues to unanimously recommend its shareholders vote in favour of the scheme. The scheme meeting is on June 22 and each director intends to vote all their shares in favour of the scheme.

MIRA had previously made a bid for Vocus in February before Aware Super joined the deal later that month.

Back in March, Vocus agreed to the scheme implementation deed.

At the time, Vocus managing director and chief executive Kevin Russel said the transaction validates the company's strong operational and financial performance and will further its progress.

"As we enter this new stage of investment and growth, support from MIRA and Aware Super will provide the strongest possible foundation for the business and the capacity to invest in our key assets and provide exceptional service to our customers," he said.