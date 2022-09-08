Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aware Super launches $7 billion property arm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 8 SEP 2022   12:29PM

Aware Super has launched its real estate arm and intends to hold $7 billion in assets within five years.

First announced in June, Aware Real Estate will actively manage the super fund's directly owned Australian living, industrial, office and mixed-use property portfolio.

The portfolio currently consists of 11 operational assets with 99% occupancy and eight development sites in various stages of planning.

Aware Real Estate's chief executive Michelle McNally said the business is a reflection and reinforcement of Aware Super's commitment to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to its members.

"We already have a $1.7 billion real estate portfolio, which we're excited to further expand in the Australian market with an initial focus on industrial, living, and mixed-use sectors," she explained.

Aware Super said the platform is part of its ongoing commitment to lower member fees, its chief investment officer Damien Web commented that it will also diversify the fund's real estate holdings to deliver returns and strengthen member retirement security.

"As part of our strategy to lower fees and deliver strong returns for our 1.1 million members, we're aiming to increase our internally managed portfolio across all asset classes to 50% by 2025," he added.

Altis Property Partners, a long-running partner of Aware Super, is assisting in the establishment of the new real estate platform by "providing invaluable support services."

"Atlis has a strong track record in delivering quality projects with Aware Super, creating places that allow people and businesses to thrive," said its executive director Alastair Wright.

According to McNally a core strategic pillar of Aware Real Estate's investment strategy is to be a leader in the build-to-rent sector.

She explained that it has 500 apartments in its residential portfolio and a further 1200 in the pipeline.

Development will continue in locations supported by infrastructure and amenities with a focus on delivering strong returns. These properties include Illoura Place in Sydney's Liverpool and 50-52 Queens Road in Melbourne.

"Our focus is on sites close to important urban infrastructure like hospitals, schools and transport, to make sure essential workers can live closer to work and reduce commuting time," McNally said.

An issued statement said that a key consideration in the build-to-rent strategy is to support Aware Real Estate's essential worker housing program, which Aware Super started in 2018 to offer eligible residents rent at 80% of the market rate.

"By offering discounted rents to essential workers in highly-desirable buildings, we not only increase the values attached to these sites but attract reliable tenants who have employment stability and feel connected to the product," concluded McNally.

Read more: Aware SuperAware Real EstateMichelle McNallyAlastair WrightAltis Property PartnersAtlis
VIEW COMMENTS

Expert Feed

