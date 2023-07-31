Aware Super details new term deposit option

Aware Super members with at least $15,000 in their account can now invest their super directly in term deposits, locking in rates currently as high as 5.25%.

In April, Financial Standard flagged Aware Super was introducing a term deposit investment option as part of a raft of changes to kick in once the VicSuper brand was retired.

With that having now occurred, and in alignment with VicSuper members having long been able to invest in term deposits, Aware Super is now making them available to all members with a balance of more than $15,000 in a standalone investment option.

Describing them as an attractive alternative to bank-issued term deposits, members can invest part of their super for three, six, nine or 12 months, with Aware saying the rates currently range from 4.85% to 5.25% per annum.

Each term deposit must be a minimum of $5000, to a maximum of $5 million, and are invested with NAB. Members must maintain the greater of $10,000 or 10% of their account balance invested in another option for fees and premiums to be deducted.

In detailing the offering, Aware also outlined the tax benefits, being that interest on term deposits in the super system is taxed at a maximum of 15c per dollar, or not taxed at all for pension members.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the average Australian working full-time earns $1807 a week. Aware Super said if they invested $10,000 in a 12-month term deposit through the fund at current interest rates, they'd earn about $445 in interest after tax, excluding fees and charges. Outside of super, they'd only earn $345.

"We pride ourselves on being super helpful for our 1.1 million members and this is another great example of the way we're delivering," Aware Super group executive member growth Steve Travis said.

"Term deposits have been growing in popularity as interest rates have increased and, while they won't suit members who want all their super invested in growth assets, we know many people value the certainty of a fixed rate of return."

While super funds typically invest in term deposits, they're rarely on offer as a standalone investment option and members don't receive guaranteed rates of return as they're part of the broader investment mix and returns are pooled.

"Many people are still unaware how much they can benefit from making use of these concessions. There's a very real risk that a significant group of Australians is saving for retirement in part outside the super system, using bank-issued term deposits to do so, and inadvertently missing out on these benefits," Travis added.

"Our term deposit option provides an important alternative for these people, allowing them to make full use of the tax concessions available within super and helping to further set them up for their best retirement possible."

The further expansion of Aware's investment menu follows the addition of several new diversified options, including High Growth Socially Conscious, High Growth Indexed, Balanced Indexed, and Diversified Conservative. It also introduced a passive Bonds option.