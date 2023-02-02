Aware Super deputy investment chief to lead global strategy

Aware Super has promoted Damien Webb to head of international, putting him in charge of its offshore expansion program.

Webb will serve as an executive lead for the continued international expansion of the fund's investment function, Aware Super said.

He will be responsible for building Aware's presence globally, firstly in Europe, and then elsewhere. He is charged with "growing relationships which support the effective origination and ownership of assets."

Webb has served as deputy chief investment officer since September 2021, having previously been head of income and real assets since 2014.

Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham said: "We are delighted to announce Damien has accepted this exciting new growth opportunity within the Investments team, as we continue to focus on key initiatives such as international expansion to deliver longer-term strong returns and competitive fees for members."

"Damien's appointment is a testament to his technical expertise, commitment to our Aware Super values, and demonstrated leadership qualities."