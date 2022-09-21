Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance
Sponsored by

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022   12:44PM

Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

To date, VicSuper members' group insurance has been provided by MetLife and Aware Super's by TAL. However, members have been informed that TAL will soon become the fund's sole insurer.

"After a comprehensive tender process, VicSuper members will soon join Aware Super members in having their insurance provided by TAL Life," an Aware Super spokesperson confirmed.

"TAL is one of the largest life insurance companies in Australia, providing death and disability insurance for leading super funds like Aware Super, and has a longstanding relationship with the fund. Consolidating our insurance services with one insurer will help us continue to offer the best benefits we can for our 1.1 million members."

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

MetLife served as VicSuper's insurer since July 2018, taking over the mandate from AMP which had held it since 1994 (then known as National Mutual).

The change is effective November 3, at the same time as several other changes being made to the VicSuper offering.

For example, the fund is changing its default MySuper offering from a single growth investment option to a lifecycle product. It will be based around three key life stages: Grow, Manage, and Enjoy.

Meanwhile, the investment options available to pension members are also being overhauled, with several new options to be introduced.

The new options include Conservative Indexed, Conservative Balanced Indexed, and Conservative Socially Conscious in its diversified offering, and new International Shares, Property and Bonds options in the single asset class menu.

Read more: Aware SuperVicSuperMetLifeTAL LifeMySuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

iExtend adds lead alliances role
Aware Super launches $7 billion property arm
Aware Super director wins Trustee of the Year
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds
Super giants, investment firms join Future IM/Pact
Link Group hires technology, marketing leads in super arm
AMG Super to rebrand
ASIC tells super trustees to improve TMDs
AustralianSuper increases investment fees
What's missing for advisers: Atchison Consultants

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:38PM
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:19PM
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:16PM
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.