Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

To date, VicSuper members' group insurance has been provided by MetLife and Aware Super's by TAL. However, members have been informed that TAL will soon become the fund's sole insurer.

"After a comprehensive tender process, VicSuper members will soon join Aware Super members in having their insurance provided by TAL Life," an Aware Super spokesperson confirmed.

"TAL is one of the largest life insurance companies in Australia, providing death and disability insurance for leading super funds like Aware Super, and has a longstanding relationship with the fund. Consolidating our insurance services with one insurer will help us continue to offer the best benefits we can for our 1.1 million members."

MetLife served as VicSuper's insurer since July 2018, taking over the mandate from AMP which had held it since 1994 (then known as National Mutual).

The change is effective November 3, at the same time as several other changes being made to the VicSuper offering.

For example, the fund is changing its default MySuper offering from a single growth investment option to a lifecycle product. It will be based around three key life stages: Grow, Manage, and Enjoy.

Meanwhile, the investment options available to pension members are also being overhauled, with several new options to be introduced.

The new options include Conservative Indexed, Conservative Balanced Indexed, and Conservative Socially Conscious in its diversified offering, and new International Shares, Property and Bonds options in the single asset class menu.