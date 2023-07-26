Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution

Challenger will provide Aware Super with a $619 million group lifetime annuity policy to de-risk some of its lifetime pension liabilities.

Challenger was selected by the fund, saying it is well placed to meet the needs of Aware Super's defined benefit members. To help fund the annuity and manage the investment transition, Aware Super has invested in Challenger's Index Plus strategy, in what is said to be the largest annuity buy-in to date in Australia.

The policy is to cover 3000 members living in Victoria, with Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham saying reducing the risk of future pensions is critical in the current inflationary environment. According to APRA, Aware Super has about 5800 total defined benefit members, as at June 2022 - less than 1% of its 1.2 million-strong membership.

"Through this innovative de-risking solution, we are protecting our defined benefit pension members from investment, inflation and longevity risks and locking in future cash flows, providing greater certainty to their retirement income," he said.

"It is a win for all our stakeholders: for the defined benefit pension members - primarily from the Victorian public health sector - who will have confidence in their retirement income and the Victorian state government and more than 100 employers whose uncertainty around future funding requirements will be alleviated."

Meantime, Challenger said the mandate is a demonstration of the increasing number of pension and superannuation plans looking to de-risk their defined benefit liabilities, with managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton saying he is delighted with the partnership.

"Aware Super is a highly valued, long-term client and we are delighted to partner with them to support their defined benefit fund. We have a proven track record in delivering innovative balance sheet solutions to help Aware Super meet its members' needs," he said.

"Today's announcement builds on that relationship and highlights the depth of Challenger's institutional capability and strength of our investment and longevity risk solutions."

He added that the transaction further reinforces the breadth of retirement income needs that Challenger can support.

"With the Australian savings market now very focused on retirement, the opportunity for Challenger to support the industry with guaranteed income solutions, managed and regulated in Australia, is significant," Hamilton said.

The deal will be reflected in Challenger's Q1 F724 lifetime annuity sales results, it said.

The group's Q4 FY23 results showed lifetime annuity sales increased 36% to $147 million, however institutional sales halved to $1.1 billion, which included a 13% decline in Index Plus sales.