Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUL 2023   11:51AM

Challenger will provide Aware Super with a $619 million group lifetime annuity policy to de-risk some of its lifetime pension liabilities.

Challenger was selected by the fund, saying it is well placed to meet the needs of Aware Super's defined benefit members. To help fund the annuity and manage the investment transition, Aware Super has invested in Challenger's Index Plus strategy, in what is said to be the largest annuity buy-in to date in Australia.

The policy is to cover 3000 members living in Victoria, with Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham saying reducing the risk of future pensions is critical in the current inflationary environment. According to APRA, Aware Super has about 5800 total defined benefit members, as at June 2022 - less than 1% of its 1.2 million-strong membership.

"Through this innovative de-risking solution, we are protecting our defined benefit pension members from investment, inflation and longevity risks and locking in future cash flows, providing greater certainty to their retirement income," he said.

"It is a win for all our stakeholders: for the defined benefit pension members - primarily from the Victorian public health sector - who will have confidence in their retirement income and the Victorian state government and more than 100 employers whose uncertainty around future funding requirements will be alleviated."

Meantime, Challenger said the mandate is a demonstration of the increasing number of pension and superannuation plans looking to de-risk their defined benefit liabilities, with managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton saying he is delighted with the partnership.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"Aware Super is a highly valued, long-term client and we are delighted to partner with them to support their defined benefit fund. We have a proven track record in delivering innovative balance sheet solutions to help Aware Super meet its members' needs," he said.

"Today's announcement builds on that relationship and highlights the depth of Challenger's institutional capability and strength of our investment and longevity risk solutions."

He added that the transaction further reinforces the breadth of retirement income needs that Challenger can support.

"With the Australian savings market now very focused on retirement, the opportunity for Challenger to support the industry with guaranteed income solutions, managed and regulated in Australia, is significant," Hamilton said.

The deal will be reflected in Challenger's Q1 F724 lifetime annuity sales results, it said.

The group's Q4 FY23 results showed lifetime annuity sales increased 36% to $147 million, however institutional sales halved to $1.1 billion, which included a 13% decline in Index Plus sales.

Read more: ChallengerAware SuperIndex PlusNick HamiltonAPRADamian Graham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Challenger settles real estate unit divestment
Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
AZ NGA welcomes head of M&A
Fidante partners with Proterra Asia
Aware Super migrates members to Bravura platform
Hostplus tops up mandate, returns 8% to members
Aware Super invests in renewable data centre platform
Retirees to own 55% of all super come 2032: Rainmaker
Super funds embrace offshore investment, internal teams

Editor's Choice

AAC at centre of billionaire insider trading scheme

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
The British billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur and majority shareholder of Australian Agricultural Co, Joe Lewis, has been criminally charged in New York for orchestrating a "brazen insider trading scheme."

Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:51AM
Challenger will provide Aware Super with a $619 million group lifetime annuity policy to de-risk some of its lifetime pension liabilities.

Insurance firms defy inflationary shocks

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
Life and general insurance companies are withstanding the shocks of inflation as investors look to the sector as a shield from wider economic uncertainties.

Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:27AM
Mercer has been appointed as the investment advisor for Pengana Capital Group's recently launched private credit arm, making it the first appointment of its kind for the firm's former's Australian business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.