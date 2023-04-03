Newspaper icon
Aware Super acquires stake in UK developer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 3 APR 2023   12:49PM

Aware Super has purchased Qatari Diar's stake in UK build-to-rent developer (BTR), Get Living, acquiring a 22% stake in the company.

Aware will join forces with existing investors APG and residential investment vehicle, DOOR, who both hold a 39% stake in Get Living.

Get Living currently manages a £3 billion portfolio of 4000 operational homes, with a secured development pipeline of 6500 homes.

Aware Super senior portfolio manager - property Alek Misev said: "This investment will offer our members strong, risk-adjusted returns and diversification benefits in a key-strategic region for Aware Super, within a sector that has shown strong resilience during economic downturns, and attractive long-term macroeconomic and demographic fundamentals."

Time to buy smaller companies?

Of note, the UK BTR sector is forecast to be worth £170 billion by 2032, with the number of BTR homes set to quadruple to 380,000.

Meanwhile, Aware Super deputy chief investment officer and head of international Damien Webb celebrated the investment as a milestone in the fund's global expansion strategy.

"Opportunities such as Get Living will not only fuel our scale and allow us to deliver on our investment strategy on behalf of our members, but will provide further diversification so we keep delivering our members strong risk-adjusted returns and lower fees," Webb said.

The investment complements the fund's plans to open a London office by the end of the year, he added.

"Our London office is a key plank of our boots on the ground strategy and is a key uplift in our terms of our capability and management," Webb stated.

Previously, an Aware Super spokesperson told Financial Standard that the fund's objective is to extend its investment management capabilities across property, infrastructure, and private equity, by setting up its first international office in London.

