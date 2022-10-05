Aware Real Estate snaps up St Leonards site

The off-market purchase of a major site in Sydney's north shore supports a long-term investment strategy for the super fund's new property arm.

Alongside partner Altis Property Partners, Aware Real Estate will undertake a mixed-use development at the St Leonards site, comprising two buildings of 10 storeys.

The apartments, to be designed by award winning architects Silvester Fuller, support Aware's Essential Worker Housing program, providing quality accommodation to qualifying essential workers at reduced rents.

The deal fits with the newly established Aware Real ­Estate's focused investment theme targeting locations around existing and new infrastructure which will drive long-term demand underlying capital growth.

Already, the Aware Real Estate property portfolio has 9 properties across Australia, providing around 500 affordable housing apartments to essential workers, and an active development pipeline of a further six projects with over 1200 high quality apartments.

"By investing in and delivering exceptional quality, sustainable real estate projects, we not only provide strong returns for Aware Super members, we create places that allow people and businesses to thrive," Aware Real Estate chief executive Michelle McNally said.

The St Leonards development is expected to be completed by mid-2025.