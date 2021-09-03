AustralianSuper to shutter property option

Nearly three years after AustralianSuper added the ability to freeze redemptions in its property option for up to two years, the fund has decided to shut the option altogether.

The $225 billion industry fund will close the property option on September 10, with new member investments into it suspended from today.

After September 10, the fund will switch members who don't switch themselves to its MySuper product.

A spokesperson said the decision stems from "declining member demand" for the single-asset class option, which has made it increasingly unsustainable.

"The number of members investing in the property option has declined dramatically in recent years. This, along with several other factors, limits our ability to effectively manage liquidity in this option, and the underlying investments and costs for members in this option," it said in a statement sent to members.

The spokesperson said AustralianSuper has contacted almost all the 15,000 members currently invested in the property.

AustralianSuper has about $11 billion invested in property, across retail, commercial and industrial assets.

The property option was a small part of this, totaling $1.3 billion in 2018. Its returns have ticked down over the years. In the year ending September 2018, the property option returned 7.5%. Nearly three years on, the returns were down to 4.26% for FY21, as property more broadly made a smaller return contribution during COVID lockdowns.

In November 2018, the fund capped members allocations to the property option at 70% and added an ability for it to freeze redemptions up to two years in case of a stress event.

At the time, its acting head of property John Longo slammed media coverage that attributed the property option changes to AustralianSuper's view of an impending crash in property prices. Longo said falling housing prices wouldn't affect its holdings in commercial property.

While AustralianSuper's MySuper option is among the top performers, its property option has not enjoyed the same peer ranking. In 2018, at the time of the last changes, it was ranked #38.

The fund said it will not have to liquidate any property assets due to the closure, and it has no plans for relaunching the single-asset class option down the line.