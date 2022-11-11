Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper shakes up executive team

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 11 NOV 2022   12:51PM

AustralianSuper has made some key executive changes as part of a broader reconsideration of executives' accountabilities.

Shawn Blackmore has been appointed as the fund's first ever chief officer of retirement. Previously, he was group executive of member experience and advice.

Meanwhile, Rose Kerlin has been appointed as the new chief member officer. In the role, Kerlin will have end to end accountability for ensuring members enjoy a seamless journey with the fund, including having access to leading products and services, and trustworthy guidance and advice. Previously, she served as group executive of membership and brand.

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder said Blackmore and Kerlin's new roles were designed to ensure the fund is well positioned for future growth and to deliver on its 2030 strategy.

With more than 3.5 million Australians expected to retire in the next decade, Schroder said it is critical super funds are as focused on retirement as they are on the accumulation phase of a member's journey.

"AustralianSuper is committed to being a leader in retirement for members. With over 900,000 members over the age of 50, AustralianSuper members are counting on us to ensure we are there for them before retirement, in the transition to retirement and also in retirement," Schroder said.

Commenting on his appointment, Blackmore said that after nine years in his current role, he was delighted to be taking on a new and important challenge for AustralianSuper members.

"Retirement isn't simply a product solution, it's about combining product, service and advice into an offering that is accessible to all members regardless of their account balance," Blackmore said.

"Every member's retirement journey is different, and our role is to ensure that they have the confidence they need to spend the superannuation savings they have worked so hard for throughout their working lives to achieve the kind of retirement they want."

Schroder added that over the past 12 months to 30 June 2022, the fund has continued to experience exceptional growth with 635,000 new members and net inflows of more than $25 billion.

Over the coming decade, the fund is forecast to grow from its current $263 billion to closer to $1 trillion in member assets under management. Taking this into account, Schroder said it was important these executive changes were made in preparation for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

The focus of the executive changes is to ensure the fund can deliver simplicity and quality at a global scale, he said.

"AustralianSuper is committed to generating strong long-term performance for members and these appointments are an essential part of achieving that goal," he said.

AustralianSuper's executive team now consists of Schroder as chief executive, Mark Delaney as chief investment officer and deputy chief executive, Sarah Adams as chief strategy and corporate affairs officer, Blackmore as chief officer of retirement, Peter Curtis as chief operating officer, Michele Glover as chief colleague officer, Kerlin as chief member officer, and Andrew Mantello as chief risk officer.

Read more: AustraliansRetirementAustralianSuperAndrew MantelloMark DelaneyMichele GloverPaul SchroderPeter CurtisRose KerlinSarah AdamsShawn Blackmore
