Superannuation
AustralianSuper pays out $320m
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   11:14AM

AustralianSuper has already paid out close to $320 million to members under the early release scheme as it readies to release a further $330 million.

The super fund said it has received requests from about 85,000 members so far, representing about $650 million of its funds under management.

To date, $319 million has been released to about 40,000 members.

The fund said it is certain the requests will be fulfilled within five business days.

"We want to help members who are in immediate financial need under the federal government's early access to superannuation program and those accessing financial hardship in these difficult circumstances," AustralianSuper group executive service and advice Shawn Blackmore said.

At the same time, the fund is encouraging members to consider the longer term consequences of withdrawing from super, saying it comes at a cost.

"Some of that cost is the foregoing of future investment earnings and for some members, the cost may materially impact their income in retirement," Blackmore said.

The fund said a 25-year-old who withdraws $20,000 could see a reduction in their retirement balance at age 67 of $64,000, based on long term annual returns of 6.5% net of fees and taxes.

The $650 million requested by AustralianSuper members represents about 17% of the $3.8 billion in withdrawals Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed had been approved by the ATO in the first three days of the scheme, which commenced on April 20.

With more than $180 billion in funds under management, it represents less than 1% of AustralianSuper's FUM.

Prior to opening, the ATO said it received 975,300 registrations of interest in the scheme.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AustralianSuperShawn Blackmore
