Superannuation

AustralianSuper partners with Churchill Asset Management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 16 DEC 2022   11:54AM

The partnership between AustralianSuper and the US based private capital investment-specialist of Nuveen has started with an initial instalment of US$250 million, intended to grow substantially over time.

The partnership will invest in traditional senior and unitranche loans to private equity-backed U.S. middle market companies.

AustralianSuper head of private credit Nick Ward said the fund is working with aligned managers that have strong long-term track records as it expands its global private credit exposure, particularly in the US market.

"AustralianSuper is looking to work selectively with managers that can demonstrate disciplined performance across market cycles as we expand the US private credit portfolio," he said.

"Churchill has a strong long-term track record of market leadership, and we look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with the team at Churchill and Nuveen."

Meanwhile, Churchill president and chief executive officer Ken Kencel said: "We are excited to partner with AustralianSuper, a leading and well-respected global investor."

"Churchill's partnership with AustralianSuper demonstrates our ability to develop customised investment structures that align with our client's priorities, allowing us to grow our third-party separately managed account business to nearly US$9 billion."

Kencel added the asset manager believes, opportunities in US middle market senior lending are "very attract

"Particularly given the floating rate nature of the investments, strong current income potential, significant lender protections and senior position in the capital structure," he saod.

"We look forward to helping AustralianSuper achieve its investment objectives by providing differentiated access to our directly originated, proprietary senior loan assets."

Nuveen managing director, head of Australia Andrew Kleinig welcomed the new partnership as an extension to the long-standing relationship between AustralianSuper and Nuveen.

"Nuveen's investment specialists in the United Kingdom and Europe have been successfully managing mandates for AustralianSuper for several years now," he said.

"We are pleased that through Churchill, we will be able to continue delivering for AustralianSuper and its members."

