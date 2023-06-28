AustralianSuper names deputy chief investment officer

AustralianSuper has bolstered its leadership team, naming a former chief executive of Frontier Advisors and IFM Investors as its new deputy chief investment officer.

Damian Moloney, AustralianSuper's current head of investments (Europe), will assume the role starting July 1. He will maintain responsibility for the fund's international offices and oversee the global strategy for the investment group.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said the appointment will ensure a focus on delivering the best possible returns for members in retirement by developing a more simple and agile investment team.

"With the fund forecast to grow from its current almost $300 billion to over $500 billion in member assets under management over the next four to five years, Damian's appointment as deputy chief investment officer is an important step that positions us to deliver simplicity and quality at global scale," he said.

"As we seek to drive long-term performance for members, the fund is increasingly focussed on building its global operations and in-house investment capability, with around 75% of member's money expected to be managed by internal teams within a decade.

"Damian will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing our model for investing and operating globally in an integrated and efficient way."

Delaney added that the global team will grow from 100 staff to around 300 over the next three years, enlarging current offices in New York, London, and Beijing.

Meanwhile, Moloney said: "With more and more of AustralianSuper's assets managed internally and invested overseas, I am looking forward to working with our team across the globe in this new role to efficiently grow our investment footprint and operations."

"We have already made great progress in building our investment platform and now is an opportune time to improve global coordination.

"AustralianSuper has generated a lot of interest since becoming the first Australian superannuation fund to open global offices and the fund continues to look for the best talent internationally to join our team investing across some of the world's most important capital markets."

Of note, AustralianSuper has around half of its $300 billion invested outside Australia, with around $85 billion invested in the US and almost $40 billion invested in the UK and Europe.