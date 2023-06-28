Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper names deputy chief investment officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUN 2023   12:41PM

AustralianSuper has bolstered its leadership team, naming a former chief executive of Frontier Advisors and IFM Investors as its new deputy chief investment officer.

Damian Moloney, AustralianSuper's current head of investments (Europe), will assume the role starting July 1. He will maintain responsibility for the fund's international offices and oversee the global strategy for the investment group.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said the appointment will ensure a focus on delivering the best possible returns for members in retirement by developing a more simple and agile investment team.

"With the fund forecast to grow from its current almost $300 billion to over $500 billion in member assets under management over the next four to five years, Damian's appointment as deputy chief investment officer is an important step that positions us to deliver simplicity and quality at global scale," he said.

"As we seek to drive long-term performance for members, the fund is increasingly focussed on building its global operations and in-house investment capability, with around 75% of member's money expected to be managed by internal teams within a decade.

"Damian will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing our model for investing and operating globally in an integrated and efficient way."

Delaney added that the global team will grow from 100 staff to around 300 over the next three years, enlarging current offices in New York, London, and Beijing.

Meanwhile, Moloney said: "With more and more of AustralianSuper's assets managed internally and invested overseas, I am looking forward to working with our team across the globe in this new role to efficiently grow our investment footprint and operations."

"We have already made great progress in building our investment platform and now is an opportune time to improve global coordination.

"AustralianSuper has generated a lot of interest since becoming the first Australian superannuation fund to open global offices and the fund continues to look for the best talent internationally to join our team investing across some of the world's most important capital markets."

Of note, AustralianSuper has around half of its $300 billion invested outside Australia, with around $85 billion invested in the US and almost $40 billion invested in the UK and Europe.

Read more: InvestmentAustralianSuperFrontier AdvisorsIFM InvestorsDamian MoloneyMark DelaneySuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery
Active fund outperformance mostly short-lived: SPIVA
IFM, ISPT explore merger options
Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC
Senate report labels PwC breach calculated, deliberate
Hostplus closes infrastructure, property options
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair
IFM Investors names chair
ISPT targets success with revamped leadership

Editor's Choice

Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
Industry Super Australia deputy chief executive Matthew Linden says the fact the amended superannuation performance test doesn't look at retirement products is a cause for concern.

Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:10PM
Spark Financial Group will officially begin operating as a profit-for-purpose organisation with the launch of its Spark Legacy Program.

Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
The smart beta ETP market has reached maturity, evidenced by declining product closures, and increasingly intense fee competition, according to a Morningstar report.

BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
BlackRock Alternatives has secured over $500 million from Australian and global institutional and sovereign co-investors to expedite the development of the Waratah Super Battery.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.