AustralianSuper, Link extend partnership

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 19 DEC 2022   9:56AM

AustralianSuper and Link Group have extended their long-running partnership.

Under the agreement, Link Group's Retirement and Superannuation Solutions will provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the super fund for an additional two years.

Link Group Retirement and Superannuation Solutions chief executive Dee McGrath said the extension would enable the partnership between the two organisations to continue to deliver excellent outcomes for AustralianSuper members and employers, drawing on Link Group's considerable and tangible experience and commitment to supporting AustralianSuper members over an extensive period.

"The Australian superannuation system is recognised as global best practice. The sector prides itself on its responsible stewardship of the retirement savings of all Australians, ensuring members achieve the best financial outcomes in their retirement, while also seeking to innovate and adapt to changing members' expectations," he said.

"In challenging periods of volatile share market performance, fund consolidation, and the Federal Government's Early Release Program during the COVID pandemic, Link Group has played a critical and valuable role."

AustralianSuper chief operating officer Peter Curtis added the extension would ensure continuity of services for members.

"The Fund is pleased to confirm the extension of the contract, which will ensure service continuity for members and employers as we continue to review our member service model. Our focus is on member experience, as AustralianSuper builds strong foundations for our next phase of growth," he said.

The partnership originally started in 2014 and will continue until the end of June 2025.

