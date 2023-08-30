Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper hires head of international, private equity

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023   12:29PM

After 23 years with AXA Investment Management (AXA IM), Mark Hargraves is set to become AustralianSuper's new head of international and private equity.

Based in London, Hargraves will be responsible for leading AustralianSuper's $69 billion international equities portfolio and $14 billion private equity portfolio.

He is also set to play a key role in the fund's investments and London office leadership team by building its internal capabilities.

For the last two years, Hargraves served as AXA IM's head of AXA IM equity, holding overall responsibility for $110 billion of assets and ran a team of around 60 fund managers.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said Hargraves' investment experience within complex multi-market organizational structures will be invaluable as the fund builds its capabilities outside investment mandates.

"Mark's appointment is an important leadership role within the fund, bringing together the management, research and strategy for international equities and private equity investments," Delaney said.

Meanwhile, Hargraves said he is delighted to be joining the fund at a time when it's "undergoing significant growth, building the international capabilities necessary to manage a globally significant member-focused retirement fund."

He added the past few years have highlighted the importance of agile, integrated investment strategies able to manage short-term macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility and the longer-term sustainability challenges created by climate change.

"I look forward to playing my part in the fund's growth and the unique opportunities that process will create," he said.

Yesterday, at a panel discussion at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees ASI Conference, AustralianSuper head of asset allocation Alistair Barker spoke to top global trends impacting portfolio construction.

In particular, Barker highlighted the diffusion of technology, and the importance of having the right risk strategy in place.

