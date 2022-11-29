AustralianSuper botches major tech upgrade

AustralianSuper botches major tech upgradeBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 29 NOV 2022 11:59AM
AustralianSuper has recently implemented an upgrade to its member portal and app, but some members can't access or transact on their accounts.
Last week, the fund said it had identified that some pension payments hadn't been made correctly due to an error with the calculations in the new portal.
This caused some members to receive amounts different from their initial requests.
AustralianSuper apologised to impacted members, saying it was working on resolving all issues as quickly as possible, redirecting all available staff to assist.
However, some members spoke out online and called the management of the issue "amateurish" and "incompetent."
"No access, no phone connections, no information and no timeline to fix; just not good enough," one member said.
"It's super and it's yours...but you can't access it. Two weeks since advised of the systems upgrade and still no access," another vented.
In a statement to Financial Standard, responding to its technology troubles, an AustralianSuper spokesperson said: "Most members have been able to access and use the new portal and upgraded app, but we are aware some members have and are experiencing issues."
"We understand this is frustrating for impacted members and would like to reassure all members that their information and account is secure," concluded AustralianSuper.
No access for the whole month of November. System accepts log in details and then does not allow log in, or recognise Member or member account.