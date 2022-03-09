AustralianSuper announces joint venture

AustralianSuper has announced a new joint venture with British Land, which will see the two partner on the Canada Water Masterplan.

British Land sold 50% of its stake in Canada Water Masterplan to AustralianSuper for £290 million.

Following the completion of the sale, British Land and AustralianSuper will operate the development in equal partnership.

The Canada Water Masterplan is a regeneration project in London, covering 53 acres in central London - with properties accessible from London Bridge, the West End, Canary Wharf and Shoreditch.

British Land achieved full planning permission to deliver between 2000 and 4000 new homes alongside a mix of commercial, retail and community space under the Masterplan.

The developments will have an emphasis on sustainability and 35% of the Masterplan will be public realm space, including a 3.5-acre park.

Phase one of the Masterplan, under the joint venture, is expected to be delivered in 2024.

"We are delighted to be working with AustralianSuper on this exciting development to deliver a new urban centre for London at Canada Water. The investment by AustralianSuper, who have extensive experience investing in major regeneration schemes, is testament to the strength of British Land's reputation and best in class development and operational platform," British Land chief executive Simon Carter said.

"This new partnership enables us to move faster, delivering new homes and workspace, creating new opportunities for local people and delivering value for our shareholders."

AustralianSuper senior investment director property, UK Paul Clark said the investment is a once in a lifetime investment opportunity.

"Our investment in Canada Water will contribute to the retirement savings of our 2.6 million members, whilst also being part of a once-in-a-lifetime regeneration project that will provide benefits to residents, businesses and the community for generations to come," Clark said.

"The Canada Water Masterplan fits with our focus on investing at scale in large mixed-use projects in major urban centres and we believe this location will become a preferred destination for a range of end-users. We are actively pursuing new large-scale investment opportunities in the UK and Europe, as well as building out our local team to support this objective.

"The opportunity to come together with a partner of the calibre of British Land is a critical step to our ongoing expansion in the region and closely aligns to our focus on high quality assets and responsible investment."