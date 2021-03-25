AustralianSuper adds to investment committee

AustralianSuper last month added a former Goldman Sachs Australia managing director and partner to its investment committee.

Pippa Downes was appointed to AustralianSuper's investment committee by ACTU Super Shareholdings Pty Ltd and the Ai Group last month. She replaced Stephanie Weston, who left last year and took the role of HESTA's head of portfolio design.

Downes has 25 years of executive and non-executive experience. She has worked at UBS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

She is currently a non-executive director at Zip Co Limited, Ingenia Communities, Australian Technology Innovators and ALE Property Group.

In January 2020, Innes Willox was appointed as the deputy chair of AustralianSuper's board, taking over from ACTU secretary Dave Oliver.

Willox has been on AustralianSuper's board since December 2014. He is an employer director appointed by Ai Group, where he is the chief executive.

Willox has worked as chief political correspondent for The Age, and the chief of staff to the Australian minister for foreign affairs Alexander Downer from 2004 to 2006.

AustralianSuper's board is chaired by Don Russell.