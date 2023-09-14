Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Australians retiring later than global peers: Research

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 14 SEP 2023   12:21PM

Australians are remaining in the workforce years after their global peers, research reveals.

Natixis Investment Managers' Global Retirement Index (GRI) assessed retirement across 44 countries. It found the median retirement age across all countries surveyed was 61. However, in Australia it's 65.

In this year's index, Australia ranked seventh for retirement security worldwide, keeping its place in the top 10.

The top five countries were Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Ireland, and Luxembourg. The Netherlands was ranked sixth, followed by Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Denmark.

Further, Australia improved, or remained steady, across four categories, including finances in retirement, health, quality of life and material wellbeing.

This year, Australia came in third for finances in retirement, jumping one spot from fourth in 2022. It came ninth for health this year and in 2022, and retained 15th place for quality of life.

The nation saw quite a jump in material wellbeing, securing 13th place compared to 19th in 2022.

However, while global retirement conditions are improving, Natixis said this is not necessarily being felt by individuals, with 48% of respondents saying it will take a miracle to retire securely.

Natixis IM country head Louise Watson said that while the superannuation system is world-class, she said it's concerning that Aussies are retiring later than other countries.

"This really shows how important it is for us to make our investments work as hard as possible while we are employed and well into retirement," she explained.

To give Australians the best chance of retiring earlier, Watson said it's best to look beyond Aussie equities and property and incorporate a range of strategies into their investments.

"This will bring greater diversity to their portfolios and give them the best chance of retiring when they want, and living the life they want," she added.

Natixis IM's 2023 Global Individual Investor Survey looked at 8550 people with at least US$100,000 in investable assets.

It found that while 56% think they will have the freedom to do what they want in retirement, a startling 48% worry it will take a miracle for them to retire securely.

Additionally, 28% believe they will have no choice but to live frugally, and 21% think they will have to continue working.

"In the post-Covid economic environment, we've seen high inflation and rising interest rates place increasing financial pressure on Australian households," Watson said.

"So, it's no surprise that some investors are concerned about their financial security in retirement. I believe this data highlights the growing need for financial advice and education from professional financial advisers."

Unsurprisingly, Natixis found that inflation was the top challenge threatening retirement security.

It said that higher everyday prices remain the biggest financial fear for 73% of retired people and 60% of workers.

About 83% of working investors said the recent inflationary environment reminds them how big of a threat inflation is to their retirement security - a sentiment shared by 80% of respondents who have already retired.

Interest rates ranked second, however, Natixis flagged only 2% correctly identified what a rising rate environment means for their investments.

Perpetual shutters innovation fund, Pendal funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Despite returning over 40% last financial year, Perpetual is terminating a six-year-old global equities fund. It will also shutter several Pendal funds in November.

HESTA pumps $100m into BTR project

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
HESTA has committed $100 million to a new build-to-rent (BTR) project in Melbourne in conjunction with Super Housing Partnerships.

Ironbark, Invest Blue to create $64bn powerhouse

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Ironbark Asset Management and Invest Blue have announced plans to merge, forming one of Australia's largest diversified financial services businesses.

