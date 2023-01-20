Australians are unprepared for retirement: Fidelity

A Fidelity International report found that many Australians are ill-prepared for retirement, lacking control in the retirement planning process.

Fidelity's New Life Old Life report showed that a third of older Australians who planned their retirement did so earlier than anticipated, mainly due to personal health issues, caring responsibilities, or job loss.

Australians plan on reducing work commitments and transition to retirement at 62.5 years of age; they'd like to fully retire at 64.8 years of age, the report said. However, in reality, Australians start reducing work commitments at 61.4 years of age and fully retire at 63.4 years of age.

Commenting on the gap between retirement intentions and reality, Fidelity head of client solutions and retirement Richard Dinham said less than half of the Australians surveyed are making an active decision about the end of their career.

"Most of us put lots of energy into building our careers, but not necessarily the inevitable wind-down phase of our working life," Dinham said.

"This is particularly surprising because most of us say we want to transition into retirement and the evidence shows that actively planning for this phase of our lives makes the transition more successful."

Concerned, Dinham added that many Australians will find the start of their retirement years more stressful and difficult than expected.

The report noted that major life changes like retirement are challenging but having a sense of control or agency in the decision-making process can lead to a positive emotional experience.

Australians who felt completely in control of when they stopped working full time had an overwhelmingly positive experience (nine in 10 experienced positive emotions). In contrast, those who didn't perceive they had a choice when they stopped full-time work had a terrible time (seven in 10 experienced negative emotions).

"A sense of control over the retirement event is not just a driver of emotional experience, it is also a key driver of life satisfaction," the report said.

Moreover, as previously reported by Financial Standard, advised clients have a higher quality of life and are more satisfied with their lives than the unadvised.

Advised Australians say they live more consistently within their values, are more financially capable and resilient, have a greater sense of meaning and purpose, and are less socially isolated than the unadvised.