Australian Unity kicks off capital raise

Australian Unity's Healthcare Property Trust (AUHPT) has reopened for a limited time to seek to raise $350 million for its upcoming acquisitions and developments.

The $3.8 billion unlisted healthcare fund, which was was launched in 1999 with a portfolio of four hospitals valued at $70 million, today has more than 10,000 investors and owns 99 healthcare-related assets across Australia.

The offer, which launched yesterday and will close on March 31, will include a $150 million non-renounceable rights issue offer to existing investors and a $200 million general offer for new investors.

An excess offer will open on April 24 and close on May 12.

Australian Unity are forecasting an income projection of 9.5 - 10.0 cents per wholesale unit for the trust, subject to no material change in market conditions and no unforeseen events.

Australian Unity healthcare property general manager Chris Smith said the capital raise will strengthen AUHPT's balance sheet to provide funding for upcoming acquisitions and developments.

"Some of the capital will initially be used to reduce the fund's gearing ratio which, assuming a successful raise, will decrease from 30.5% to ~21%," he said.

In line with AUHPT's active management, 37 of its properties were independently valued in February, resulting in a net increase of $29 million from the properties' prior book value.

"This result highlights the resilience of the portfolio with quality healthcare properties historically coming into their own during periods of economic uncertainty," Smith said.

"There is a scarcity value that comes with investing in the fund's top-grade portfolio-it enjoys a very high 98% occupancy and its weighted average lease expiry is 16.4 years."

Meanwhile, Australian Unity chief executive wealth and capital markets Esther Kerr-Smith said the strong, ongoing interest from investors is a demonstration of Australian Unity's role as a leader in healthcare and social infrastructure investment.

"Data shows that while Australians enjoy one of the highest life expectancies in the world, we are also living with increasing levels of chronic disease which is placing never-before-seen demand on already stretched healthcare systems," she said.

"Through investment vehicles like the Healthcare Property Trust, we're enabling Australian investors to own the critical healthcare and social infrastructure assets that address the key social and health challenges facing us all."