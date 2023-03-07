Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian Unity kicks off capital raise

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAR 2023   12:39PM

Australian Unity's Healthcare Property Trust (AUHPT) has reopened for a limited time to seek to raise $350 million for its upcoming acquisitions and developments.

The $3.8 billion unlisted healthcare fund, which was was launched in 1999 with a portfolio of four hospitals valued at $70 million, today has more than 10,000 investors and owns 99 healthcare-related assets across Australia.

The offer, which launched yesterday and will close on March 31, will include a $150 million non-renounceable rights issue offer to existing investors and a $200 million general offer for new investors.

An excess offer will open on April 24 and close on May 12.

Australian Unity are forecasting an income projection of 9.5 - 10.0 cents per wholesale unit for the trust, subject to no material change in market conditions and no unforeseen events.

Australian Unity healthcare property general manager Chris Smith said the capital raise will strengthen AUHPT's balance sheet to provide funding for upcoming acquisitions and developments.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"Some of the capital will initially be used to reduce the fund's gearing ratio which, assuming a successful raise, will decrease from 30.5% to ~21%," he said.

In line with AUHPT's active management, 37 of its properties were independently valued in February, resulting in a net increase of $29 million from the properties' prior book value.

"This result highlights the resilience of the portfolio with quality healthcare properties historically coming into their own during periods of economic uncertainty," Smith said.

"There is a scarcity value that comes with investing in the fund's top-grade portfolio-it enjoys a very high 98% occupancy and its weighted average lease expiry is 16.4 years."

Meanwhile, Australian Unity chief executive wealth and capital markets Esther Kerr-Smith said the strong, ongoing interest from investors is a demonstration of Australian Unity's role as a leader in healthcare and social infrastructure investment.

"Data shows that while Australians enjoy one of the highest life expectancies in the world, we are also living with increasing levels of chronic disease which is placing never-before-seen demand on already stretched healthcare systems," she said.

"Through investment vehicles like the Healthcare Property Trust, we're enabling Australian investors to own the critical healthcare and social infrastructure assets that address the key social and health challenges facing us all."

Read more: AustraliaAustralian UnityAUHPTHealthcare Property TrustChris SmithAustraliansEsther Kerr-Smith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Centuria adds to glasshouse portfolio
AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing
Super on PPL a drop in the ocean
Advice firm launches Sharia-compliant platform
Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
New front in super wars, stability at risk: Opposition
Betashares A200 fees drop
Fund selectors insulating portfolios, embrace active management: Natixis IM

Editor's Choice

QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
The Quality of Advice Review's final report (QAR) does not "trash" or go against the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) reforms, says Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Philip Anderson.

Airlie founder to step down, successor named

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The founder of Airlie Funds Management will retire in mid-2023 after spending more than 30 years in the industry.

AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:17PM
AustralianSuper has partnered with Assemble to invest in affordable housing via a build-to-rent-to-own model, addressing Australia's housing crisis.

TIP Group to acquire advice firm

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:45PM
Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has announced its plan to acquire financial advice firm Enva Group for up to $2.5 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.