Australian Unity gives funds management business a makeover

Australian Unity's wealth and capital markets funds management activities have been unified to form Australian Unity Funds Management.

Collectively responsible for more than $15 billion in funds under management, the dedicated business will comprise wealth and capital markets' investment capabilities in healthcare and commercial property, mortgages, Australian equities, Australian fixed interest, Australian emerging companies, and multi-asset class solutions

Chief investment officer Joe Fernandes leads the new business and retains responsibility for the management of the group's proprietary asset portfolios. Following the completion of the transition, executive general manager, property Mark Pratt will leave in March 2023.

"Our objective is to continue the good work underway across this portfolio to deliver superior investment outcomes while maximising the social impact of our activities, to best serve our investors, members and community," Fernandes said.

Australian Unity group managing director Rohan Mead said the changes are an important part of the mutual's evolution to meet changing community needs.

"Our ageing population, coupled with the rise in chronic disease and complex health needs, means we must continue to adapt to better support all Australians," Mead said.

"Australian Unity plays a unique and valued role in the community, and these changes put us in a strong position to deliver wellbeing outcomes for members, investors, and our broader society."

Meanwhile, chief executive Esther Kerr-Smith said the changes directly align with the group's vision.

"I also acknowledge and thank Mark Pratt for his dedication, leadership and significant contribution to the success of the Wealth & Capital Markets business and the broader Australian Unity Group over an extended period," Kerr-Smith said.