Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Australian Retirement Trust reduces fees, ups premiums

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   12:40PM

Australian Retirement Trust is reducing fees across a range of its investment options, including most indexed offerings. However, any savings will be offset by substantial increases in insurance premiums.

The fund notified members that, from July 1, the cost of its various investment options will change, with the bulk seeing a reduction.

On the MySuper front, ART's default Balanced option currently costs $410 per $50,000 invested. From July, this will drop to $400.

Fees on its Growth, Balanced, Diversified Alternatives, Retirement, Conservative, Shares, Australian Shares, International Shares - Index (hedged), International Shares - Index (unhedged), Australian Property - Index, and Diversified Bonds - Index options will also be reduced.

However, members invested in the Socially Conscious Balanced will pay more, with fees increasing from $260 per $50,000 invested to $315. Its Australian Shares - Index, Emerging Markets Shares, and Diversified Bonds will also cost more.

Its Balanced - Index and Cash option will retain their existing pricing.

Meanwhile, the fund is also increasing its insurance premiums quite significantly.

For male members, standard death and TPD Assist premiums will increase an average of 26.6%. Those with optional income protection cover will see an increase of 15.1%.

For female members, death and TPD premiums will rise by an average 28.2%, and those with income protection will pay an additional 15.9%.

The fund said it is the result of an increased number of claims lodged by members in recent years

"As a result of this higher level of support, premiums will increase to ensure we can continue to support our members now and into the future. We don't take premium increases lightly, and over the last decade we have only ever applied premium increases twice across the board for the insurance cover provided in Super Savings (previously the insurance cover provided in Sunsuper for life)," it said.

In a statement, ART head of product Shane Mather said: "As a profit-for-members fund, ART does not take insurance premium increases lightly and we have sought to negotiate the best possible outcome with our group insurer. The cost of insurance cover is linked to the claims paid to our members, which means that, from time-to-time, we need to adjust the cost of insurance premiums."

"We're here to help our members achieve their best retirement, so we're committed to offering value-for-money insurance cover to protect them and their families when they need it most, as well as safeguard their financial future."

At the same time, ART said it is making changes to its group insurance offering based on feedback from members, including changes to definitions like those used for cognitive function/impairment, dementia/Alzheimer's, partial disability or partially disabled, TPD - loss of limbs and/or sight, a contractor, and a self-employed person.

The fund is also making changes to clauses to provide greater clarity, and allowing contract employees to apply for income protection without evidence of health.

ART is the second-largest super fund in Australia, with about 2.2 million members and $200 billion in funds under management.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustShane MatherSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust names risk heads
Last chance to vote: MAX Awards
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
MAX Awards 2023: Get voting
Top rated superannuation products in Australia revealed
Mercer Super names key executives
Australian Retirement Trust names investment strategy lead
Industry fund bags consecutive customer experience award

Editor's Choice

Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers

TOM WATSON
The federal government has delivered its second budget since coming into office last year, and as expected, cost of living support has featured prominently.

How this budget was built

ALEX DUNNIN
To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

KARREN VERGARA
Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

ANDREW MCKEAN
The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges will persist.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.