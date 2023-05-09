Australian Retirement Trust reduces fees, ups premiums

Australian Retirement Trust is reducing fees across a range of its investment options, including most indexed offerings. However, any savings will be offset by substantial increases in insurance premiums.

The fund notified members that, from July 1, the cost of its various investment options will change, with the bulk seeing a reduction.

On the MySuper front, ART's default Balanced option currently costs $410 per $50,000 invested. From July, this will drop to $400.

Fees on its Growth, Balanced, Diversified Alternatives, Retirement, Conservative, Shares, Australian Shares, International Shares - Index (hedged), International Shares - Index (unhedged), Australian Property - Index, and Diversified Bonds - Index options will also be reduced.

However, members invested in the Socially Conscious Balanced will pay more, with fees increasing from $260 per $50,000 invested to $315. Its Australian Shares - Index, Emerging Markets Shares, and Diversified Bonds will also cost more.

Its Balanced - Index and Cash option will retain their existing pricing.

Meanwhile, the fund is also increasing its insurance premiums quite significantly.

For male members, standard death and TPD Assist premiums will increase an average of 26.6%. Those with optional income protection cover will see an increase of 15.1%.

For female members, death and TPD premiums will rise by an average 28.2%, and those with income protection will pay an additional 15.9%.

The fund said it is the result of an increased number of claims lodged by members in recent years

"As a result of this higher level of support, premiums will increase to ensure we can continue to support our members now and into the future. We don't take premium increases lightly, and over the last decade we have only ever applied premium increases twice across the board for the insurance cover provided in Super Savings (previously the insurance cover provided in Sunsuper for life)," it said.

In a statement, ART head of product Shane Mather said: "As a profit-for-members fund, ART does not take insurance premium increases lightly and we have sought to negotiate the best possible outcome with our group insurer. The cost of insurance cover is linked to the claims paid to our members, which means that, from time-to-time, we need to adjust the cost of insurance premiums."

"We're here to help our members achieve their best retirement, so we're committed to offering value-for-money insurance cover to protect them and their families when they need it most, as well as safeguard their financial future."

At the same time, ART said it is making changes to its group insurance offering based on feedback from members, including changes to definitions like those used for cognitive function/impairment, dementia/Alzheimer's, partial disability or partially disabled, TPD - loss of limbs and/or sight, a contractor, and a self-employed person.

The fund is also making changes to clauses to provide greater clarity, and allowing contract employees to apply for income protection without evidence of health.

ART is the second-largest super fund in Australia, with about 2.2 million members and $200 billion in funds under management.