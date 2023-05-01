Australian Retirement Trust names risk heads

Australian Retirement Trust has promoted two people to more senior roles within the risk function.

The $240 billion super fund has promoted Nick Horn to head of investment risk and Bridget Piggott to head of risk.

Horn will report to Anne Browne as the chief risk officer while Piggott reports to Dianna Orbell, general manager for risk and assurance.

Browne said the new roles are part of changes in the risk and compliance team structure.

"These are internal appointments and the changes are designed to make it simpler for the risk and compliance team to deliver outcomes across ART," she added.

Horn was promoted from senior manager of investment risk and compliance - a position he has held for just one year at ART, coming across from Sunsuper after the two funds merged.

Earlier, he worked at Suncorp for four years, most recently as the executive manager of market and financial risk analytics. Horn joined Suncorp from QIC where he spent six years in risk and compliance. He started his career on the dealing desk as a derivatives trader in London.

Meanwhile, Piggott was promoted from senior risk manager, a role she also had at QSuper for 11 years before the merger of the two super funds.

Last month, ART's divisional risk manager of investments Kate Griffin left the risk team to join Rest.

Around the same time, the fund made a major leadership change. Damian Lillicrap, ART's head of strategy for the QSuper portfolios, left the fund following the appointment of Andrew Fisher as head of the investment strategy for both the super savings and QSuper portfolios.

Moreover, ART is currently searching for a new chief of retirement and a chief member officer.