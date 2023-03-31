Australian Retirement Trust names investment strategy lead

Australian Retirement Trust names investment strategy leadBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 31 MAR 2023 10:41AM
Read more: Damian Lillicrap, Ian Patrick, Andrew Fisher, Australian Retirement Trust, Charles Woodhouse, Elizabeth Kumaru, Greg Barnes, Herbert Chang, Michael Weaver, Nicole Bradford
Damian Lillicrap, ART's head of strategy for the QSuper portfolios, will depart the fund after 13 years.
His departure follows the appointment of Andrew Fisher as head of the investment strategy for both the super savings and QSuper portfolios.
The $220 billion superannuation fund said Lillicrap has chosen to pursue other opportunities.
ART investment chief Ian Patrick added that Lillicrap's contribution to ART and its members will leave a lasting legacy.
"Damian was a founding member of the QSuper investment strategy team and has been instrumental in its outcomes for over a decade," he stated.
"During that time, Damian and his team demonstrated courageous innovation by pioneering a risk-aware approach within the Australian superannuation context both at portfolio and asset class level.
"He has built a strong capability around him and has been a committed team member."
Patrick acknowledged Lillicrap's contribution and thanked him on behalf of everyone at ART.
In a LinkedIn post, the outgoing executive wrote: "Interesting times ahead for the global economy ... and interesting times for me as I step away from ART/QSuper, destination to be decided."
ART also said it will hire a head of investment resilience and planning role to the leadership team to test the fund's portfolios and capabilities. This role will be advertised next week.
Meanwhile, the fund's investment leadership sees Charles Woodhouse continue as deputy investment chief, with Herbert Chang as head of capital markets.
Nicole Bradford will oversee ART's sustainable investment, and Michael Weaver will run global real assets.
Elizabeth Kumaru remains head of private corporate assets, with Greg Barnes as head of public markets.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Taskforce exposes rising dangers for retail investors
AMP flags first strike on remuneration
Canadian pension fund buys Aussie spud farm
Betashares launches practice development offering, appoints head
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Why the Quality of Advice Review is an opportunity for paraplanning's future
Super funds are ready to take on the world
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Graham Lees
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD