Executive Appointments

Australian Retirement Trust names chief of retirement

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023   12:44PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) named a BT executive as its new chief of retirement, set to join the $240 billion superannuation fund in December.

Kathy Vincent takes the newly created post to focus on implementing ART's retirement strategy, and lead all aspects of the fund's retirement offering, including product, service model and advice.

Vincent spent the last five years at BT, most recently as the chief strategy and product officer. Before that, she led the platforms, investments and operations team as managing director, and was general manager of platforms and investments.

Vincent's 30 years of experience has predominantly been in the retail sector, working in roles across product, strategy, and financial advice.

She spent more than 18 years at Macquarie Group and held senior roles at MLC and National Australia Bank.

ART chief executive Bernard Reilly said creating the dedicated retirement function and her appointment are "critical to the fund's ongoing delivery of market leading support to its members up to and through retirement."

"We are facing into a pivotal time for the superannuation industry, with increasingly more Australians shifting from accumulation into the retirement phase over the coming years and we want to support our 2.2 million members across Australia to retire well with confidence," he said.

"Kathy's experience and knowledge of product, strategy and financial advice will be a valuable asset to Australian Retirement Trust and our members."

On Vincent's resignation, BT chief executive Matt Rady said that she made "a defining mark on our business, having led platforms through a significant period of transformation, including the exit of financial advice, supporting our advisers and members through COVID and migrations and guiding BT through its risk maturity journey".

Meanwhile, Vincent commented: "Australian Retirement Trust has an ambitious vision and through its retirement income strategy, a solid foundation to support members in retirement. I'm looking forward to joining a profit-for-member fund and supporting members through all stages of their superannuation journey."

Her appointment completes the fund's new executive structure that was announced in March.

In May, the fund promoted Nick Horn to head of investment risk and Bridget Piggott to head of risk.

Also in June, ART appointed a new chief member officer, chief of staff and executive general manager of advice, guidance and education.

ISPT targets success with revamped leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Industry Super Property Trust overhauled its leadership team, including adding a chief investment officer and two group executives to oversee funds management and property.

Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glenn McCrea says there will be a bit of change for super funds who aren't yet providing intra-fund advice but remains confident the sector can deliver for members.

Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
Morrison Securities (Morrison) has paid a penalty of $333,000 to comply with an infringement notice given by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP).

Cyber breach claims CalPERS member data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:26AM
More than 750,000 retired members of one of the world's largest pension funds have had their personal information accessed in a cybersecurity breach.

