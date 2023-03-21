Newspaper icon
Australian Retirement Trust lines up another merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   12:41PM

A $2 billion corporate fund is the super giant's latest merger partner, kicking off due diligence last week.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alcoa Super to explore a potential successor fund transfer.

As first reported by Financial Standard, Alcoa - the corporate fund for the global aluminum producer - began searching for a merger partner last year after an independent review by KPMG found it would struggle to satisfy members' best interests in two years' time.

"We have undertaken a very detailed and thorough selection process to find a suitable SFT partner for our members and are very pleased to potentially partner with one of Australia's largest and best-performing super funds," Alcoa Super chair Gabriel Szondy said.

"ART is a leading provider of tailored corporate solutions, and, through this SFT, our members will have access to a broader range of benefits from global investment capabilities to flexible retirement options and increased access to advice and education services."

The merger is just another step in ART's journey towards becoming a $500 billion fund by 2030. In the last year alone, it's added about $40 billion in funds under management and gained a further 200,000 members.

ART is also currently exploring mergers with Commonwealth Bank Group Super, AvSuper, and Woolworths Group. It also recently confirmed to Financial Standard that it is taking on the members of the Oracle Superannuation Plan next month.

"Mergers and transitions are just one aspect of our growth channels, which also include pursuing growth through member direct and retail financial advisers," ART chief executive Bernard Reilly said.

"It's important to acknowledge though that our focus isn't on growth for growth's sake. Rather, we're looking at well-considered and strategic approaches to grow our fund in a way that benefits our members.

"We will only pursue growth opportunities where they're in the best interests of our members, and we believe that the benefits of scale that our current growth pipeline provides us will help us seek out larger investment opportunities that were previously unattainable, deliver enhanced products and services to our members and drive down costs."

KPMG's review of Alcoa Super found that while there was no immediate cause for concern, within two years it would be difficult for the trustees to reasonably argue it was in members' best financial interests to continue operating the scheme.

The primary reason was that Alcoa lacks scale, meaning the costs to operate are much higher per member. It also cannot invest in certain illiquid assets, like unlisted property, so is unlikely to generate the same returns as larger funds, it said.

Earlier in 2022, the fund was identified by APRA earlier this year as one of many facing sustainability issues, largely because of its declining membership.

