Australian Retirement Trust, AvSuper sign merger MoU

The two funds are considering merging, after AvSuper's plans with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) fell through.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) and AvSuper have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a merger, commencing due diligence immediately. The hope is that the merger, if approved, will complete this year.

"The reasons AvSuper first began exploring merger opportunities remain, and we believe a merger is in our members' best interests. Partnering with ART will deliver added value, in terms of low fees, greater product choice and strong returns for our members," AvSuper chief executive Michael Sykes said today.

AvSuper commenced an Expressions of Interest process in December 2021 which led to a shortlist of potential partners that were assessed by AvSuper's board. AvSuper said ART was on that initial shortlist and remained a suitable partner. The fund also highlighted ART's extensive experience with defined benefit schemes and the fact that they both already share AIA Australia as insurer.

"We are confident that this merger will be favourable to our members in the short and long term," AvSuper chair Ben Firkins said.

"We have a member-first culture and still see the opportunity to deliver a merger as critical to members' long-term retirement needs," Sykes added.

"The MoU will allow a potential merger to be thoroughly assessed by all parties, with the best interests of members being the key deciding factor. We will keep our members, staff and partners informed of the next steps, providing regular updates via webinars and newsletters just as we have so far."

AvSuper had planned to merge with CSC, but that has now fallen through as "required changes" to legislation are unlikely to be delivered in 2023, AvSuper said. As recently as mid-December AvSuper said due diligence on the merger was nearing completion, with the next step being to seek government approval.

Sykes said it is disappointing the merger with CSC isn't proceeding, but that AvSuper members need certainty.

"We thank CSC for their time and consideration of the benefits that a merger could bring to both parties," he said.

In an interview with FS Super in late 2022, CSC chief executive Damian Hill said: "From the point of view of CSC, we're of reasonable scale but we've got to drive the future as well."

"We've got no exemptions to the rules that apply to everyone else, so we've got to look at our sustainability going forward. We want to remain consistent with our values of serving those who serve the Australian community. So, when we come to someone like AvSuper, we see that they have a very similar client base to us, their members are very much in the service of the Australian community."

AvSuper was actually created when several of CSC's older schemes were rolled out some 30 years ago. CSC also uses AIA Australia as group insurer, and AvSuper and CSC also share an administrator in Mercer. ART's administration function is carried out by its wholly-owned subsidiary Precision Administration Services.