Investment

Australian farmland values in decline: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 24 OCT 2023   12:51PM

Australian farmland values have reached an inflection point in 2023 following a sustained period of strong growth, according to Rural Bank's latest report.

In collaboration with Digital Agricultural Services (DAS), Rural Bank's Australian Farmland Values Mid-Year Update is based on actual farm sales using data collected by the official government agency in each state and territory.

This year, it found the median price of farmland was only 0.1% higher compared to 2022, marking a distinct shift from the previously four half-yearly periods which saw year-on-year growth between 16-23%.

While this is a shift from the past two years, which saw first half growth of 11.2% and 11.8% respectively, this was a return to trend with an average first-half decline of 3.1% recorded in the five years prior to 2021, Rural Bank said.

"The number of farmland transactions continued to decline in the first half of the year, down to its lowest level in the past 28 years," it said.

According to the report, the number of transactions in Australia was 27% lower than the second half of 2022. This was the fourth consecutive half in which transaction volume declined - a period of which transaction volume halved.

Across the states, Western Australia (WA), New South Wales (NSW), and South Australia (SA) saw the strongest year-on-year growth in the first half of the year.

While Victoria experienced modest growth, both Queensland and Tasmania saw a collective 27.8% decline in median price.

Positively, median price growth in cropping regions generally kept pace with recent years.

"Demand was likely sustained into early 2023 following another strong winder crop in 2022," Rural Bank said.

"In contrast, demand in grazing regions was weakened by declining livestock prices."

The report noted the major drivers of farmland values- commodity prices, seasonal conditions, and interest rates- all moved towards settings less supportive of fueling strong demand for land purchases and are expected to continue to remain less favourable for price growth in the second half of 2023.

Specifically, a sudden and sharp decline in agricultural commodity prices in the first half of 2023 contributed to reduced appetite for farmland purchases, it said.

Lower commodity prices from a year earlier were widespread across major agricultural commodities, most notably in the livestock sector. As a result, a smaller pool of buyers is expected to continue producing weaker competition for properties with little upside potential in commodity prices in the second half of 2023 and into 2024.

Next, dry conditions brought on by an El Nino, which will contribute to lower crop production, coupled with below average livestock prices, will see reduced farm incomes compared to recent years.

Soil moisture has declined well below-average in most parts of NSW, QLD, and WA, while Victoria and SA are average to below-average, the report reads.

What's more, with interest rates set to remain at or near the current level, this will further hamper buying power, Rural Bank said.

"As a result of reduced demand, farmland values are expected to remain steady or moderately decline across the second half of 2023 and throughout much of 2024," it said.

Rural Bank
