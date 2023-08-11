Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund

Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fundBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023 12:27PM
The Australian Ethical Moderate Fund is set to launch at the end of the month and aims to offer a new, more balanced risk profile for investors.
Speaking with Financial Standard, Australian Ethical deputy chief investment officer and head of multi asset John Woods said the new fund follows an impressive past year performance for fixed income.
"If you look back over the last decade, fixed income assets didn't offer significant returns to investors, but that environment has significantly changed over the last 12 months," Woods said.
"Therefore, we think now's the right time to offer investors a new risk profile, for those who aren't as comfortable as taking as much risk.
"Now there's attractive yields in fixed income, we want to offer a more blended product that's half growth, half defensive."
As defensive assets become more attractive, Australian Ethical has increased the diversification in its moderate portfolio, Woods said.
In particular, the fund believes there are attractive opportunities lending into renewable infrastructure and microfinance.
"Renewable infrastructure is a high impact space and there seem to be great returns there," he said.
"Again, in the defensive space is microfinancing, which provides a way to have real grassroots impacts from a financial perspective."
As a further benefit, Woods said these types of assets tend to pay cash plus returns.
"Cash is paying at a reasonable return; we haven't seen these levels in over a decade," he said.
"We're finding lots of good opportunities to diversify in that defensive space and have a positive impact."
The moderate fund will sit within Australian Ethical's multi-asset/diversified suite of products, which already includes the balanced fund, high growth fund and diversified shares fund.
Between March and May 2023, the Australian Ethical logged a positive net flow of $90 million. The investment manager saw $110 million in superannuation inflows, while experiencing a $20 million outflow from its managed funds product.
During the same period, investment performance contributed $170 million of net growth.
Reflecting on the manager's performance, Woods said Australian Ethical had 2022 was a year "divided into two halves."
"For the first half of the year, as markets dealt with the outlook for inflation, rising rates, the repercussions of energy and materials, things were challenging for us... But we stuck to our positions, and we stuck to our ethical way of investing and, as the year progressed, the market got more comfortable," he said.
"So, a major contributor to our performance over the last four months was simply sticking to what we do best and not being dissuaded in a period of difficulty."
