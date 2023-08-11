Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023   12:27PM

The Australian Ethical Moderate Fund is set to launch at the end of the month and aims to offer a new, more balanced risk profile for investors.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Australian Ethical deputy chief investment officer and head of multi asset John Woods said the new fund follows an impressive past year performance for fixed income.

"If you look back over the last decade, fixed income assets didn't offer significant returns to investors, but that environment has significantly changed over the last 12 months," Woods said.

"Therefore, we think now's the right time to offer investors a new risk profile, for those who aren't as comfortable as taking as much risk.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"Now there's attractive yields in fixed income, we want to offer a more blended product that's half growth, half defensive."

As defensive assets become more attractive, Australian Ethical has increased the diversification in its moderate portfolio, Woods said.

In particular, the fund believes there are attractive opportunities lending into renewable infrastructure and microfinance.

"Renewable infrastructure is a high impact space and there seem to be great returns there," he said.

"Again, in the defensive space is microfinancing, which provides a way to have real grassroots impacts from a financial perspective."

As a further benefit, Woods said these types of assets tend to pay cash plus returns.

"Cash is paying at a reasonable return; we haven't seen these levels in over a decade," he said.

"We're finding lots of good opportunities to diversify in that defensive space and have a positive impact."

The moderate fund will sit within Australian Ethical's multi-asset/diversified suite of products, which already includes the balanced fund, high growth fund and diversified shares fund.

Between March and May 2023, the Australian Ethical logged a positive net flow of $90 million. The investment manager saw $110 million in superannuation inflows, while experiencing a $20 million outflow from its managed funds product.

During the same period, investment performance contributed $170 million of net growth.

Reflecting on the manager's performance, Woods said Australian Ethical had 2022 was a year "divided into two halves."

"For the first half of the year, as markets dealt with the outlook for inflation, rising rates, the repercussions of energy and materials, things were challenging for us... But we stuck to our positions, and we stuck to our ethical way of investing and, as the year progressed, the market got more comfortable," he said.

"So, a major contributor to our performance over the last four months was simply sticking to what we do best and not being dissuaded in a period of difficulty."

Read more: Australian EthicalJohn WoodsFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vale Michael Murray
Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms
Super tough sell for First Nations people: Podcast
Private credit to play critical role in the economy: MA Financial
Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
New CFS platform at the cutting Edge: Quirk
Goldman Sachs launches global infra feeder fund for Aussie investors
Aware Super details new term deposit option
Insignia Financial plans advice business transformation

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Ethical Moderate Fund is set to launch at the end of the month and aims to offer a new, more balanced risk profile for investors.

Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Equity Trustees is merging its superannuation and corporate trustee services divisions, creating a $150 billion business.

Multiple moves in Aware investments team

ELIZABETH FRY
While adding a new head of portfolio management and chief operating officer for investments, Aware Super has lost one of its key portfolio managers to an asset consultant.

Investors recoup $3m in first Caddick payout

KARREN VERGARA
Investors duped by fake financial adviser Melissa Caddick were paid $3 million, as distributed by liquidators Jones Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.