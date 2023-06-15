Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Australian Ethical selects new administrator

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 15 JUN 2023   12:40AM

Australian Ethical has chosen GROW Technology Services as its superannuation administration provider, marking the start of a multi-year transition.

In a business update, Australian Ethical explained that following its merger with Christian Super, its focus has shifted towards streamlining back-office operations and driving efficiencies, starting with the transition of superannuation administration services to a single provider.

"Following the successor fund transfer (SFT) in November 2022, Australian Ethical is pleased to confirm that the initial integration program has been delivered according to plan, with consolidation into a single investment management platform, and the combined management operating effectively under one brand and model, being Australian Ethical," the business update said.

"The higher level of funds under management (FUM) now presents Australian Ethical the opportunity to both continue to invest in the business to capture the significant addressable market for responsible investing, and simultaneously see operating leverage emerge in the future earnings profile of the business."

The super fund subsequently chose GROW, citing its shared commitment to innovation, and the potential for superior commercial benefits.

"This and other future initiatives are expected to deliver cost savings for the business over the medium to long term, enhance the customer experience, and will underpin Australian Ethical's long term growth," the business update said.

Meanwhile, Australian Ethical announced record FUM of $9.02 billion as of May 31, attributed to the successful Christian Super integration and positive investment returns.

Between March and May 2023, the Australian Ethical logged a positive net flow of $90 million. The investment manager saw $110 million in superannuation inflows, while experiencing a $20 million outflow from its managed funds product.

During the same period, investment performance contributed $170 million of net growth.

Australian Ethical managing director John McMurdo said: "The business is now better positioned than ever for further headline and earnings growth following the successful integration of the Christian Super successor funds transfer (SFT), and following positive investments' returns, and organic net cashflows."

Looking ahead, Australian Ethical is set to maintain its strong performance, forecasting robust headline growth metrics for FY23. Revenue in the second half of FY23 is expected to be approximately 21% than the first half, fuelled by higher average FUM.

Moreover, underlying profit after tax (UPAT) for the same period is projected to rise by around 30% over the first half result, ranging from $6.3 to $6.8 million. This will see a full-year UPAT, before performance fees for the year ending 30 June 2023 of $11.3 to $11.8 million.

"Stronger revenue and disciplined cost management have contributed to the emergence of operating leverage and the underlying profit increase," the business update said.

Read more: Australian EthicalGROWChristian SuperJohn McMurdo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former industry execs launch analytics firm
Last chance to vote: MAX Awards
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
MAX Awards 2023: Get voting
AMP wealth management AUM grows $2bn
Kapstream wins new mandate
Australian Ethical adds to leadership team
Australian Ethical flows driven by super
Industry fund tops personal super tables
MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products

Editor's Choice

Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

ROSE MARY PETRASS
Santos has admitted that its retired offshore oil and gas field Legendre has been leaking gas for a decade, throwing into doubt investor abilities to meet net zero plans.

Challenger lowers stake in Elanor

KARREN VERGARA
Challenger's majority stake in Elanor Investors Group continues to drop as another investor has come in to secure a minority stake.

FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics

KARREN VERGARA
The independent body tasked with reviewing the competency of APRA and ASIC has released a list of draft metrics it will use to measure the regulators against and is asking for industry feedback.

New Quantum reveals Nasdaq listing plans

CHLOE WALKER
Bondi-based digital wealth management platform New Quantum has signed a business combination agreement with Canna-Global Acquisition Corp to become a publicly listed company in the US.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.