Australian Ethical selects new administrator

Australian Ethical has chosen GROW Technology Services as its superannuation administration provider, marking the start of a multi-year transition.

In a business update, Australian Ethical explained that following its merger with Christian Super, its focus has shifted towards streamlining back-office operations and driving efficiencies, starting with the transition of superannuation administration services to a single provider.

"Following the successor fund transfer (SFT) in November 2022, Australian Ethical is pleased to confirm that the initial integration program has been delivered according to plan, with consolidation into a single investment management platform, and the combined management operating effectively under one brand and model, being Australian Ethical," the business update said.

"The higher level of funds under management (FUM) now presents Australian Ethical the opportunity to both continue to invest in the business to capture the significant addressable market for responsible investing, and simultaneously see operating leverage emerge in the future earnings profile of the business."

The super fund subsequently chose GROW, citing its shared commitment to innovation, and the potential for superior commercial benefits.

"This and other future initiatives are expected to deliver cost savings for the business over the medium to long term, enhance the customer experience, and will underpin Australian Ethical's long term growth," the business update said.

Meanwhile, Australian Ethical announced record FUM of $9.02 billion as of May 31, attributed to the successful Christian Super integration and positive investment returns.

Between March and May 2023, the Australian Ethical logged a positive net flow of $90 million. The investment manager saw $110 million in superannuation inflows, while experiencing a $20 million outflow from its managed funds product.

During the same period, investment performance contributed $170 million of net growth.

Australian Ethical managing director John McMurdo said: "The business is now better positioned than ever for further headline and earnings growth following the successful integration of the Christian Super successor funds transfer (SFT), and following positive investments' returns, and organic net cashflows."

Looking ahead, Australian Ethical is set to maintain its strong performance, forecasting robust headline growth metrics for FY23. Revenue in the second half of FY23 is expected to be approximately 21% than the first half, fuelled by higher average FUM.

Moreover, underlying profit after tax (UPAT) for the same period is projected to rise by around 30% over the first half result, ranging from $6.3 to $6.8 million. This will see a full-year UPAT, before performance fees for the year ending 30 June 2023 of $11.3 to $11.8 million.

"Stronger revenue and disciplined cost management have contributed to the emergence of operating leverage and the underlying profit increase," the business update said.