Australian Ethical makes strategic investment

Australian Ethical has made a strategic investment in Main Sequence, a deep technology investment fund founded by the CSIRO.

Main Sequence welcomed the investment, saying that it will apply venture capital to play a role in solving challenges in health, food, space, and industrial productivity - in line with Australian Ethical's ethical investing ethos.

Main Sequence partner Mike Zimmerman said the two parties share a commitment to addressing climate change through investment.

"Australian Ethical is an ideal partner for us given our alignment in tackling global challenges and desire for a long-term relationship. Australian Ethical is a leader in a broader trend emerging in both the institutional investor and corporate sector," he said.

"Not only are we seeing a growing number of institutional investors focusing on sustainable and ethical investment opportunities, but we're also seeing them bring these principles to the boardrooms of mainstream corporations they invest in, helping drive operational targets, reporting, and even executive remuneration tied to achievement of ESG goals."

Australian Ethical head of asset allocation John Woods added: "For more than three decades, Australian Ethical has been using money as a force for good. We're thrilled to partner with Main Sequence to unleash the potential of some of tomorrow's most innovative initiatives and help create a better future for people, planet, and animals."

Larry Marshall, chief executive of the CSIRO, also welcomed the new partnership - which will grow the impact of the CSIRO Innovation Fund, managed by Main Sequence.

"We created the fund to bridge the gap that separates great Australian science and traditional investors, so we can translate more great Australian science into real-world solutions that make life better for everyone and create new companies and jobs at the same time," Marshall said.