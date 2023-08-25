Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian Ethical hits $9.2bn, focus turns to back-office

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023   12:49PM

Australian Ethical has reported 48% year-over-year growth in its funds under management (FUM), reaching $9.2 billion due to positive net flows and its successor fund transfer (SFT) with Christian Super.

In an ASX announcement, the company reported underlying profit after tax (UPAT) of $11.8 million, representing a 15% increase on the previous financial year.

Financial year results also showed customer numbers increased 54% year on year, driven by organic growth and the integration of Christian Super members.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said: "This is a really strong result for Australian Ethical, with a substantial increase in both FUM and customer numbers, and an uplift in UPAT. We see this result as a testament to the resilience of our unique investment approach, and our deep expertise in ethical investing garnered over three decades."

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"Pleasingly, our growth strategy is bearing fruit while we continue to scale our business to take advantage of the move towards responsible investing. This is evidenced by the seamless integration of Christian Super, which not only increased our customer numbers and FUM, but enabled us to pass on fee reductions to all our superannuation members that has made us even more competitive."

Of note, the Christian Super SFT was completed during the first half, adding $1.93 billion of FUM and 28,000 new superannuation members.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Australian Ethical's operating revenue increased 15% to $81.1 million, attributed to a higher average FUM after the SFT with Christian Super, solid investment performance, and ongoing positive net inflows. The company's second-half FY23 revenue was $44.5 million, a 22% rise compared to the first half.

"We have continued to enjoy organic net flows into our funds resulting in strong revenue growth - despite further fee reductions, our second half FY23 revenue was up 22% compared to the first half as the post-SFT scale becomes evident, indicating that our growths strategy is succeeding, and causing us to feel optimistic about the year ahead," McMurdo said.

Looking forward, McMurdo believes Australian Ethical has begun FY24 on solid footing. He emphasised, that the medium-term market opportunity remains compelling.

"The full-year revenue effect of the SFT, ongoing positive flows and market performance will see us well placed as we target $100 million in annualised revenue by the end of FY24. With this increased scale, we believe we can invest judiciously to capture future growth opportunities, whilst also delivering further operating leverage as we target a lower cost to income ratio, and look ahead to solid profit growth in FY24," he said.

"A key focus during FY24 and FY25 will be continuing to build investment capabilities across all asset classes, under the guidance of our new chief investment officer, Ludovic Theau, in order to maintain our lead as an ethical investment manager. We'll also continue to invest prudently, in technology, brand, distribution, new products and customer experience in line with our growth strategy."

In June, Australian Ethical consolidated its superannuation administration with GROW to optimise back-office operations. The move aims to enhance member experience and support the company's growth strategy, with a complete transition expected by FY25.

Read more: Australian EthicalChristian SuperSuperannuationJohn McMurdo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product
Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund
Super assets continue to climb: APRA
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger
Super tax concessions cost less than future Age Pension savings: Mercer
ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation
APIR reports surge in new financial products
Industry fund cuts insurance costs
Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?
Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%

Editor's Choice

Treasury names new ASIC commissioners

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The federal treasurer has named three new commissioners who will spearhead ASIC for the next five years, as incumbents Danielle Press, Sean Hughes and Karen Chester wrap up their terms.

SuperConcepts to take over AET platforms clients

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Equity Trustees has inked a deal with SuperConcepts to ensure the clients of Australian Executor Trustees' platforms business continue to receive specialist administration services.

Former Morningstar executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Former Morningstar executive Tim Murphy has resurfaced as head of research at a specialist investment consulting firm as it plans to launch a rival ratings business.

Legacy issues, business overhaul plague E&P results

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
Legacy issues and ongoing structural changes continue to plague E&P Financial Group as it looks for better performance under the new chief executive in FY2024.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.