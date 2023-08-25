Australian Ethical hits $9.2bn, focus turns to back-office

Australian Ethical has reported 48% year-over-year growth in its funds under management (FUM), reaching $9.2 billion due to positive net flows and its successor fund transfer (SFT) with Christian Super.

In an ASX announcement, the company reported underlying profit after tax (UPAT) of $11.8 million, representing a 15% increase on the previous financial year.

Financial year results also showed customer numbers increased 54% year on year, driven by organic growth and the integration of Christian Super members.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said: "This is a really strong result for Australian Ethical, with a substantial increase in both FUM and customer numbers, and an uplift in UPAT. We see this result as a testament to the resilience of our unique investment approach, and our deep expertise in ethical investing garnered over three decades."

"Pleasingly, our growth strategy is bearing fruit while we continue to scale our business to take advantage of the move towards responsible investing. This is evidenced by the seamless integration of Christian Super, which not only increased our customer numbers and FUM, but enabled us to pass on fee reductions to all our superannuation members that has made us even more competitive."

Of note, the Christian Super SFT was completed during the first half, adding $1.93 billion of FUM and 28,000 new superannuation members.

Australian Ethical's operating revenue increased 15% to $81.1 million, attributed to a higher average FUM after the SFT with Christian Super, solid investment performance, and ongoing positive net inflows. The company's second-half FY23 revenue was $44.5 million, a 22% rise compared to the first half.

"We have continued to enjoy organic net flows into our funds resulting in strong revenue growth - despite further fee reductions, our second half FY23 revenue was up 22% compared to the first half as the post-SFT scale becomes evident, indicating that our growths strategy is succeeding, and causing us to feel optimistic about the year ahead," McMurdo said.

Looking forward, McMurdo believes Australian Ethical has begun FY24 on solid footing. He emphasised, that the medium-term market opportunity remains compelling.

"The full-year revenue effect of the SFT, ongoing positive flows and market performance will see us well placed as we target $100 million in annualised revenue by the end of FY24. With this increased scale, we believe we can invest judiciously to capture future growth opportunities, whilst also delivering further operating leverage as we target a lower cost to income ratio, and look ahead to solid profit growth in FY24," he said.

"A key focus during FY24 and FY25 will be continuing to build investment capabilities across all asset classes, under the guidance of our new chief investment officer, Ludovic Theau, in order to maintain our lead as an ethical investment manager. We'll also continue to invest prudently, in technology, brand, distribution, new products and customer experience in line with our growth strategy."

In June, Australian Ethical consolidated its superannuation administration with GROW to optimise back-office operations. The move aims to enhance member experience and support the company's growth strategy, with a complete transition expected by FY25.