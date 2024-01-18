Australian Ethical FUM hits $9.67bn

Australian Ethical FUM hits $9.67bnBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 18 JAN 2024 12:50PM
Australian Ethical reported funds under management (FUM) of $9.67 billion at the end of 2023, buoyed by positive net flows and investment performance.
In the final quarter of 2023, Australian Ethical posted positive net flows of $145 million, primarily driven by superannuation, reflecting continued customer growth and annuity-like net flows from superannuation guarantee contributions.
However, managed funds recorded a modest net outflow of $7 million.
"Australian Ethical is delighted to report yet another high-water mark with funds under management reaching a new record of $9.67 billion," Australian Ethical managing director John McMurdo said.
"This impressive result has been achieved despite the continued challenging conditions impacting the broader market, with our superannuation product set providing diversification to our growth in these volatile conditions.
"With more than 10 years of consecutive positive quarterly net inflows, Australian Ethical continues to deliver strong and consistent business growth, through different market cycles."
McMurdo also expressed satisfaction with the firm's trajectory, highlighting the pivotal role of its transformation plan in bolstering growth, scalability, and operational efficiency.
"The consistent and continued business growth we are delivering, reflects the growing consumer demand for our style of investing and the quality of our business model and delivery," he said.
