Australian Ethical adds to leadership team

Australian Ethical has welcomed new additions to its leadership team, including chief investment officer Ludovic Theau.

Theau's appointment will come into effect on April 3.

The former chief investment officer of the $30 billion Clean Energy Finance Corporation has more than three decades of experience in investment management and investment banking across Europe and Australia.

Other global organisations he has worked for include Hastings, Westpac, ABN Amro, Macquarie, UBS and BNP Paribas.

Theau replaces David Macri who resigned in September last year.

Australian Ethical said Theau has experience in multiple asset classes including infrastructure, structured debt, public equities, private markets, and private equity venture capital.

"Ludo's extensive international experience and depth of knowledge in responsible investing makes him a perfect fit for the next phase of growth at Australian Ethical," it added.

The investment manager also announced its current head of asset allocation John Woods has been promoted to the role of deputy chief investment officer and head of multi assets.

It further named Alison George as the new head of impact and ethics, leading the ethics research team, and said she will be accountable for the ongoing development of the company's impact framework and delivery.

This will further ensure the company achieves maximum positive impact from every dollar of invested capital and from its significant advocacy and thought leadership agenda, Australian Ethical said.

George has more than 25 years of experience across impact investing, ESG, sustainability and accounting services. She previously held senior investment and leadership roles at Regnan, Monash Sustainability Enterprises, Essential Services Commission and EY.

Finally, head of ethics research Stuart Palmer will become Ethical Futures Lead, focused on bespoke dedicated areas of research and analysis relating to the ethical investing landscape.

"Australian Ethical's significant leadership and global reputation, enables it to attract and retain domestic and international candidates of the highest calibre. The appointments of Ludo, John and Alison reinforce this position, and further enhance our leadership in ethical investing not only in Australia, but globally," managing director John McMurdo said.

The announcement follows Australian Ethical's decision to sell its shares in Lendlease Group over planned development that could threaten the survival of one of the last remaining healthy koala colonies in NSW.

"For over four years we have used our shareholdings in Lendlease to encourage it to strengthen koala protections, but Australian Ethical cannot continue to support a company that appears to be failing to take biodiversity protection seriously," said Australian Ethical spokesperson Amanda Richman.

"We've been clear that Australian Ethical would continue to advocate until we have exhausted all avenues with Lendlease to improve koala protections, and we've now reached that point."

The firm is calling on the NSW Minister for Environment & Heritage James Griffin to intervene.

"Neither Lendlease or the NSW Department of Planning & Environment has given the public meaningful information about the proposed koala corridors at Mt Gilead, and we have serious concerns about the way the reports from the NSW Chief Scientist and other experts are being interpreted by the Department," Richman said.

She added the Minister needs to ensure there is a transparent public consultation.

"The previous public consultation on the development is redundant from a biodiversity perspective because the public hasn't been given the full picture. Our fear is that this development will be approved without proper public consultation on the environmental impacts," she concluded.