Investment

Australian ETF industry crosses $150bn milestone

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 13 JUL 2023   11:58AM

The ETF industry in Australia has surpassed $150 billion in funds under management, bolstered by net inflows of $4.8 billion since the start of 2023.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur highlighted that ETF adoption among Australian investors is driven by the allure of enhanced portfolio diversification and reduced investment costs.

"ETFs continue to cement their place in the portfolios of Australian investors, as they provide convenient and cost-effective exposure to a growing range of asset classes and investment strategies," he said.

"This trend has pushed ETFs to $150 billion and is expected to facilitate continued growth for the industry for the foreseeable future."

In contrast, Morningstar data shows unlisted funds have seen net outflows of $23.4 billion between January and May this year.

According to Betashares analysis of ASX and Cboe data, it received the largest net inflows in the first half of the year, recording $1.8 billion in net inflows, followed by Vanguard ($1.5 billion) and iShares ($1.1 billion). The top three issuers accounted for around 80% of ETF industry flows so far in 2023.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Meanwhile, fixed income has been the most popular asset class with investors, receiving $2.5 billion in net inflows. Australian equities and cash round out the top three exposures with $1.6 billion and $688 million in net inflows this year respectively.

Also, despite global fears of US recession and the rising interest rate environment, nearly half of all investor assets ($74.6 billion) are held in international equities exposures across the ETF industry.

Given the current trend and investor preference for ETFs, Betashares is optimistic that the industry could exceed $160 billion by the end of 2023.

"Over the past 20 years, ETFs have allowed investors to improve outcomes right across their portfolio, whether it's shifting from higher cost unlisted funds, replacing underperforming active managers or improving diversification beyond the selection of single stocks," Vynokur said.

"This trend shows no sign of slowing as investors use ETFs to add exposure to high quality investment options across their portfolio."

Of note, since inception of the ETF industry in November 2001 the industry has seen a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 43% per annum.

