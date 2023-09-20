Australian Bond Exchange, Boston Global Group launch fund

Australian Bond Exchange, Boston Global Group launch fundBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 20 SEP 2023 11:56AM
Read more: Boston Global Group, Australian Bond Exchange, BG Funds Management, Bill Moss
The two have joined forces to launch the Australian Credit Opportunities Fund, targeting wholesale and sophisticated investors.
The new fund is a new unregistered, and open-ended pooled investment unit trust which provides wholesale investors with exposure to fixed income securities and credit opportunities.
The fund intends to directly acquire fixed income securities including corporate bonds, inflation-linked securities, and many other market (non-government) instruments from Australian issuers once it raises its first $5 million.
It will also provide indirect exposure to fixed income securities from non-Australian issuers.
According to the Australian Bond Exchange, foreign exchange exposure will be managed using deferred purchase agreements (DPAs) and/or credit instruments issued by financial institutions that pay Australian dollar-denominated returns equivalent to those that would have been payable had the specified debt securities bene directly acquired.
These instruments fix the foreign exchange rate at the date of acquisition by the fund, thereby eliminating exposure to currency fluctuations.
As the fund grows, Australian Bond Exchange will diversify the portfolio across multiple fixed income products, issuers, jurisdictions, and maturities.
As trustee, BG Funds Management, an entity of the Boston Global Group, is ultimately responsible for the management of the fund.
Boston Global Group is associated with the family of Bill Moss. It was originally established in 2002 for strategic investment purposes, and has now grown into a diversified group.
Outside of Australia, Boston Global Group is invested in North America and Southeast Asia.
