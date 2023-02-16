Newspaper icon
Australia survives global pension rout

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 16 FEB 2023   12:52PM

Amid the largest drop in global pension assets since the GFC, Australian super funds held steady with lower bond allocations and Super Guarantee flows.

Global pension assets had their largest annual decline since the GFC, dropping 16.7% to $47.9 trillion, due to market corrections in both fixed income and equity markets.

However, Australia was less impacted, experiencing a 0.1% CAGR in local currency.

Australia's relatively unscathed pension assets were chiefly because of super funds strategic reduction in bond allocations and Super Guarantee flows, a Global Pension Assets Study from Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute said.

Interestingly, Australia's bond allocation (13%) pales in comparison to the average of the seven largest pension markets (32%).

Also, Australia has a proportionately higher allocation to equities (51%) compared to the average of the seven largest pension markets (42%).

Since 2002, equity allocations among the largest pension markets has decreased from 50% to 42%, and bonds have dropped from 38% to 32%.

Meanwhile, the study found that defined contribution (DC) is dominant in Australia and the US.

However, the trend of defined benefit (DB) pensions giving way to DC plans has continued in many regions worldwide. Over the past 20 years, DC assets have grown at a rate of 7.2% per annum, outpacing the 4.4% per annum growth of DB assets.

Explaining the results, Thinking Ahead Institute head Marisa Hall stated that last year, the world experienced a confluence of risks that combined and amplified, leading to a significant decline in assets.

Further, she believes that future systemic risks to assets will stem from environmental, societal, and geopolitical factors.

"While many pension funds are focused on the long term, this situation presents short-term challenges which cannot be ignored," she said.

"The main challenge is that accurate pricing of these risks is near impossible, as they have high uncertainty and low tractability, but their impact is likely to be broad and significant and will test organisational resilience."

PensionAustraliaGFCSuper GuaranteeThinking Ahead InstituteBondsEquitiesMarisa HallWillis Towers Watson
