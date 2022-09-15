Newspaper icon
Australia ranks 40th for crypto spend

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 15 SEP 2022   12:25PM

Australia has been ranked 40th on a global index that measures where the most people are putting the biggest share of their wealth into cryptocurrency.

Chainalysis' 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index said Vietnam holds the top spot for the second consecutive year, the Philippines follows, and Ukraine sits in third place.

The fourth spot is held by India, followed by the US, Pakistan, Brazil, Thailand, Russia and China in 10th place.

The index uses a grassroots methodology to create a list of 146 ranked countries. Chainalysis said it doesn't rank countries by raw cryptocurrency transaction volume, instead, it analyses where the largest sums are being spent. It also highlights the countries where individuals, and non-professional investors are embracing digital assets the most.

Cryptocurrency is freely convertible and easily exchanged, offering countries facing currency restrictions a sweet spot.

Data issued by B2B Pay said, as of 2022, there are only 18 fully convertible currencies worldwide, adding that various institutions have different definitions of fully convertible currency.

Chainalysis noted one trend that has only gotten stronger in the past year is the dominance of emerging markets in the index.

"The World Bank categorises countries into one of four categories based on income levels and overall economic development: high income, upper middle income, lower middle income, and low income," it said.

Using that framework, it found the middle two categories dominate the top of its index.

"Out of our top 20 ranked countries, 10 are lower-middle income, Vietnam, Philippines, Ukraine, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Morocco, Nepal, Kenya, and Indonesia.

"Eight are upper-middle income: Brazil, Thailand, Russia, China, Turkey, Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador and two are high income, US and UK."

It added that users in the lower middle and upper middle-income countries often rely on cryptocurrency to send remittances, preserve their savings in times of fiat currency volatility, and fulfill other financial needs unique to their economies

"These countries also tend to lean on Bitcoin and stablecoins more than other countries. Over the coming years, it'll be interesting to see what solutions the cryptocurrency industry can build to increase adoption in high and low-income countries," the report said.

The index further revealed the global adoption of cryptocurrency reached its current all-time high in Q2 2021.

Since then, adoption has moved in waves, it fell in Q3, which saw crypto price declines, rebounded in Q4 when we saw prices rebound to new all-time highs, and has fallen in each of the last two quarters due to the bear market.

"Still, it's important to note that global adoption remains well above its pre-bull market 2019 levels, the data suggests that many of those attracted by rising prices in 2020 and 2021 stuck around and continue to invest a significant chunk of their assets in digital assets," it said.

