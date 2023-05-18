Australia lags in global fund disclosure: Morningstar

Australia's fund disclosure regime ranks weakest in the developed world, leaving investors in the dark.

According to a Morningstar Global Investors Experience report, Australia falls behind other developed markets in terms of managed fund and superannuation disclosure requirements.

Morningstar said the opaque nature of Australia's Portfolio Holdings Disclosure regulations present several hurdles for investors.

For instance, the disclosure requirement of simple asset types like bonds is "opaque", making these disclosures "meaningless".

"Simply listing the issuer of a bond tells investors nothing about its credit quality and interest-rate risk," the report said.

"If a superannuation fund were to invest in an external bond fund, it need only disclose the name of the fund manager, obscuring whether the investment was in Australian government debt, emerging-market bonds, and so on.

If the external fund had exposure to a 'blow-up', such as Credit Suisse hybrids, the super fund members would be unaware of this fact, given the lack of compulsory disclosure."

Additionally, cash disclosure requirement is obscure, preventing scrutiny or informed analysis, the report continued.

"The grouping of derivatives into types is meaningless. Take swaps: Is this swapping the return of a volatile asset or a relatively stable interest rate?" it said.

"The regulations call for a semi-annual disclosure and don't cover managed funds themselves. Unless the fund is a related party to an Australian registrable superannuation entity and managing superannuation fund assets, there are no portfolio disclosure obligations."

Morningstar also criticised the regulations for chiefly focusing on listed equities, which it contends holds many of the most well-regulated and least risky assets.

Meanwhile, the research house labelled the disclosure requirements for unlisted infrastructure and private equity "appallingly weak".

"Following industry lobbying, draft regulation that was to require the disclosure of the value and weighting of individual assets was significantly watered down so the regulated disclosure is that derivatives and unlisted assets are only required for disclosure on an aggregate basis," the report said.

"Individual attributes for derivatives, and specific dollar values for individual unlisted infrastructure assets and private equity are not required."

Consequently, superannuation funds have a lower disclosure than A-REIT stocks, which make their individual property holdings publicly available and provide 'fair value calculations'.