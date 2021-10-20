Australia improves super system quality

The quality of Australia's superannuation system made marginal improvements and scored highly for its integrity and sustainability, according to a global study.

The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index this year graded Australia a B+, slightly better than the B it received in 2020.

Australia achieved an index value of 75 overall, 67.4 for adequacy, 75.7 for sustainability and 86.3 for integrity.

Iceland and the Netherlands were the best in show with 84.2 and 83.5 respectively. Thailand ranked the lowest at 40.6.

The study showed OECD countries were prone to massive gender pension gaps, starting with Japan, which leads with a nearly 50% gap.

Mexico, Austria, the UK, Luxembourg and the Netherlands follow behind, recording between a 40% to 43% pension gap among men and women. Australia meanwhile recorded a gap of nearly 20%, which is less than the OECD average of 25%.

There is no single cause of the gender pension gap, the study found, rather it is much more complicated and the result of a range of influences, namely employment, pension design and social-cultural factors.

CFA Institute board of governors member Maria Wilton said that Australia's system rates very strongly - particularly in terms of integrity and sustainability - and continues to build member confidence and engagement, which will lead to further improvement.

In Australia, where the Age Pension is a safety net, older women are at greater risk of homelessness and poverty, she said, adding that specific measures to level the retirement outcome gender gap will require concerted effort by policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Mercer senior partner David Knox commented: "We know that closing the gender pension gap is an enormous challenge given the close link of the pension to employment and income patterns. But, with poverty among the aged more common for women, we can't afford to sit idle. If we want to encourage self-reliance, and for Australians to save their money while they're working for their retirement, our system must be inclusive for all."