Economics

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 1 MAR 2022   11:51AM

The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

So far Australia has sanctioned more than 350 Russian individuals, including oligarchs, members of Russian parliament and military commanders.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marissa Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed Australia has also sanctioned 13 Belarusian individuals and entities, including Belarusian Minister of Defence Viktor Khrenin, who the government considers as aiding and abetting Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression by allowing Russia to launch attacks from Belarus.

The Australian government supports economic restrictions on Russia put in place by the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

These measures include the removal of selected Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments messaging system.

They also include restrictive measures to prevent the Russian Central Bank from using its international reserves in a way that undermines sanctions.

Further, so-called "golden passports" for wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government will be limited and a trans-Atlantic task force has been established to identify and freeze the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies.

"Together, these measures will impose severe costs on the Russian economy by disconnecting its key banks from the international financial system and disrupting Russian trade and investment flows. They will also paralyse Russia's foreign reserves and prevent Russian officials and elites from accessing key financial systems," the ministers said.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

