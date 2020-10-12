AUSTRAC releases guidance on wildlife trafficking

AUSTRAC private-public initiative the Fintel Alliance has released a financial crime guide to combat Australia's illegal wildlife trafficking industry.

The guide, developed in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, draws on intelligence collected from known operations in the country to identify, target and report suspicious financial activity.

Illegal wildlife trade generates revenues of up to $23 billion globally every year, with live native reptiles the most trafficked animal in Australia.

International black-market prices for Australian reptiles can be more than 28 times the price of domestic native lizards, AUSTRAC said, selling for between $1000 and $20,000.

AUSTRAC's chief executive Nicole Rose said organised criminals use services provided by financial services institutions to move and disguise illicit funds.

In light of this, she believes the private sector has a crucial role to play in stopping the trafficking of Australia's native animals.

"The illegal wildlife trade is another avenue for criminal syndicates to seek profit, this time at the expense of our wildlife, with animals transported in inhumane conditions that are often fatal," she said.

"These traffickers are also often involved in other organised criminal activities that impact our community, such as identity and financial fraud."

The financial crime guide aims to educate the businesses AUSTRAC regulates to help them detect suspicious financial activity and report it to the regulator.

The guide suggests financial institutions can identify illegal wildlife trafficking by assessing a combination of financial indicators; including assessing large transactions, especially those from Asia (high demand for trafficked animals in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan); considering international and domestic payments details that may reference the animal species purchased; tracking payments for animal-related goods and services; tracking payments made to individuals and pet or animal-related businesses and their associates; and using IP addresses and network port numbers to assist with identifying coordinators overseas.

Australia's chief environmental biosecurity officer Ian Thompson said collaboration with AUSTRAC and other law enforcement bodies is critical to stopping illegal trade.

"The expert financial intelligence and insights provided by the financial industry, AUSTRAC and Fintel Alliance partners have significantly enhanced our ability to detect, understand and respond to organised criminal activity impacting on Australia's unique wildlife," he said.